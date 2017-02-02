Beyonce: Why She Announced Pregnancy On First Day Of Black History Month

Beyonce made the surprising announcement on Feb 1 that she is expecting twins with husband Jay Z. The singer, who is already said to be four months along, reportedly felt the need to make the announce on this particular date, considering that February 1 marks the first day of Black History Month. According to Hollywood Life, rumors were quickly circulating around a baby bump that was seen in one of Beyonce’s leaked ad campaigns for her Ivy Park clothing line. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] While the singer could’ve easily confirmed the news right then and there, her decision to wait until February had reportedly been the plan right from when she first found out that she was going to become a mother to twins. “The Feb. 1st announcement was not a mistake and was very much planned,” a source gushes. “She wanted to make the statement during Black History Month.” Fans had wondered why Beyonce was keeping such a low profile in recent months. Having concluded her Formation tour back in October, along with her mesmerizing performance at the Tidal concert in New York just two weeks later, there was no denying that the “Sorry” singer had kept herself busy throughout 2016. Considering the supposed fact that Beyonce is already four months along, that would evidently mean she was pregnant while she was getting ready to perform at her final set of shows on her tour. In an interview that dates back to 2011, the 35-year-old famously revealed that she had suffered a miscarriage while on tour two years prior, in support of her album, I Am… Sasha Fierce. It seemed that the timing for Beyonce’s unexpected pregnancy couldn’t have come at a better time this time around, seeing that she only had a few more shows left before she was set to take a much-needed break. Black History Month is particularly important to Beyonce, who caused endless headlines last year when she performed at the Super Bowl, giving onlookers the impression that her performance alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars was somewhat bashing police officers. [Image by Jason Miller/Getty Images] The soon-to-be mother-of-three made several Black Panther references throughout her segment, in what appeared to be an attack against police officers who have recklessly ended the lives of innocent people — particularly African-Americans. The Grammys are just around the corner, and from what sources have said, Beyonce will certainly be attending the award ceremony, though it’s still unclear on whether the former Destiny’s Child member will be gracing the stage now that she’s pregnant with twins. Officials behind at the Grammys claimed they had already booked several A-list stars to perform at the annual event, which supposedly included Beyonce. The pregnancy announcement Beyonce made via Instagram has left producers in the dark regarding the singer’s forthcoming performance. Will she still show up? Nobody knows. What’s certain at this given point is that Beyonce is looking to forward to birthing her twins, who’ll make their arrival in the summer. Bey’s schedule, aside from her Coachella performance in forthcoming weeks, is completely free, meaning that the songstress will most likely be taking time off from working to focus on her pregnancy and motherhood. Similar to the Grammys, Coachella execs are concerned whether or not Beyonce will still be headlining the festival, especially since she’s been named the main act for the event this year, TMZ reveals. If Beyonce bails, tickets sales could drop immensely, with people consequently demanding a refund for the money they paid to see the “Love On Top” artist hit the stage and perform some of her biggest hits. Aside from having confirmed that she is expecting twins, Beyonce has remained rather quiet about anything else that concerns her pregnancy. Fans should, however, look forward to the singer’s arrival at the Grammys this month — she’s still set to attend the show regardless of whether she performs or not, it’s been claimed. What do you make of Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement? [Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]