Birthday Boy Louis Tomlinson Once Deemed The Hottest One Direction Member By Science

In celebration of Louis Tomlinson’s 25th birthday, stories about the Doncaster-born crooner have re-emerged including the one where a Swiss website crowned him as the hottest member of One Direction. [Image by John Davisson/Invision/AP] A university has created a website which rates a person’s appearance based on his or her facial dimensions. Each photo uploaded on the site will receive a “mark” – “Hmm,” “OK,” “Nice,” “Hot,” “Stunning,” and the highest mark, “Godlike.” The site claims that it can “predict 76% of the ratings correctly solely based on an image.” Here’s how the site rated the British crooners. Harry Styles Harry’s looks were given a “nice rating” although the website deemed him as a woman who’s four years older than his actual age in the photo. Niall Horan Niall proved that he’s the baby-faced member of the group as the website described him as two years younger than his age. He was likewise given a “nice” rating. Liam Payne Like his 1D brothers, the soon-to-be father was rated “nice.” The website managed to get his age correctly. Louis Tomlinson The website did not only get his age right but it likewise labelled his looks as “godlike” – the only member who had such rating. Louis was met with thousands of greetings on his special day. Niall and Liam made sure to post a public greeting for their bandmate. The “No Control” singer is thankful for the support fans have been giving him after his mother, Johannah Deakin, passed away earlier this month because of leukemia. The family kept her battle a secret stating that Jay wanted people to remain happy. Also Read: Remembering Johannah: Louis Tomlinson’s Mom Fought Leukemia In Silence For She Desired Nothing More Than Everyone’s Happiness To honor her, Louis debuted his single, “Just Hold On,” on the X Factor finale. It was reportedly one of Jay’s final wishes to see her son return to the stage which catapulted him to fame. Even if she did not get to see Louis fulfill her wish, Jay made sure to thank everyone who loved her son. Hi, it’s Dan. Johannah asked for me to send this afterwards. She wanted to thank you all, and to let you know that you have been amazing — Johannah Deakin (@JohannahDarling) December 13, 2016 right from the start. You changed Louis’ life, but also her life. Your support now is as strong if not stronger than ever. — Johannah Deakin (@JohannahDarling) December 13, 2016 The father-of-one admitted that he was initially nervous to release his single. “I was nervous about doing something on my own but you lot have given me so much confidence,” he told his Twitter followers. He previously thanked DJ Steve Aoki who served as his “rock” while performing onstage. Louis was seen several times trying to fight back his tears. After his performance, Simon Cowell praised him for being brave. As of now, it remains unknown if One Direction will reunite next year. While the boys keep on reassuring fans that they will, each one of them appear to be preoccupied with their solo projects. Directioners have been nothing but supportive of the boys’ interests. Since the boys have toured and performed practically nonstop for five years, fans believe that they deserve to pursue things that would make them feel contented. Harry is gearing up for the theatrical release of Dunkirk as well as his plan to release a solo track. Niall and Louis already released their own music and Liam is expected to do the same after registering several tracks under his name. [Image by Luca V. Teuchmann/ Getty Images] It is also understood if Liam will focus on fatherhood. Despite the lack of announcements, Cheryl is reportedly in her second trimester. Louis can relate to the new chapter in Liam’s life, that’s why he is eager to show him how to handle things in the baby department. In a few months, Liam and Cheryl, called by some as “Chiam,” might surprise fans with a snapshot of their firstborn. [Featured Image by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]

