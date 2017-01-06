Blac Chyna Fills Her Instagram Account With Sexy Postpartum Modeling Photos

Blac Chyna apparently wants the world to know she’s getting her pre-baby body back. The 28-year-old has been posting modeling photos on Instagram as she flaunts her curvy figure. Chyna gave birth to daughter Dream on November 10, and she seems to be quickly getting her groove back as she seductively poses for the modeling photos. The never-before-seen photos began about two weeks ago as Chyna posted several shots while wearing a revealing red gown. The mother-of-two sits pool side as she showcases her legs, ample cleavage, and blonde hair. Despite disabling the comments on the images, Chyna received over 200,000 likes on each of the photos. A close-up of her face and engagement from Rob Kardashian received the most attention with a whopping 300,000 likes. The third image of the shoot features Chyna standing next to the pool in a dramatic take. A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:36am PST While the photoshoot put Chyna’s bodacious post-baby body on display, the model wasn’t done yet. She continued to share modeling photos with fans as she posted looks from another shoot last week. Chyna is seen with blonde dreadlocks as she poses with an open jacket and nothing underneath. She wears black sweatpants and boots as she puts her cleavage on full display. Once again, Chyna disabled the comments on all the photos in the series, but it didn’t keep her from getting over 220,000 likes on the photo. A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:57pm PST This week, Chyna shared several videos showing her being photographed while wearing see-though lacy tights. However, this time, Chyna didn’t disable the comments as fans left their opinions on the photos. Instagram users told her she looks amazing as she poses for the camera. “Gorgeous babe gorgeous” Of course, others took to criticizing Chyna’s figure as they pointed out it looks like she’s had too much work done. “I’m wondering when you look yourself in the mirror do you see how fake those implants look?” “Butt looks weird” But Chyna didn’t let the negative comments keep her from posting even more modeling photos. Yesterday, Chyna shared more racy images as she posed with only an open shirt on and plenty of makeup. She shows off her numerous tattoos and serious red lip in the risqué photos. Late nights A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 4, 2017 at 12:03pm PST Fans seemed to like these photos more than her previous posts as each image received over 1,000 comments. Of course, that may be because the poses showed off plenty of skin, including ample side boob. On Thursday, Chyna relaxed a bit as she posted a series of photos while wearing a black and purple sweatsuit. Again, Chyna allowed fans and followers to comment on the images. They left comments such as “slay” and “Lost the weight fast” as they shared their opinions. Despite fighting off rumors and drama regarding her relationship with Rob, Chyna seems to be once again focused on her career as she continues to share modeling photos. She and Rob had a public falling out right before Christmas as Kardashian claimed Chyna packed up the kids and left him. While people speculated Chyna was uninvited from Kris Jenner’s holiday party, Yahoo reports she and Rob skipped the celebration to focus on themselves. The article also reports the couple has since reconciled and are back together. “It’s safe to say Chyna and Rob took some time off to focus on their immediate family,” the source says. “It’s not a bad thing, and they needed a break for themselves, and their daughter. They are back together now and focusing on their relationship.” It seems Chyna is doing more than taking time off to work on her relationship as she saturates her Instagram with modeling photos. Perhaps this is a sign she and Rob are finally getting their lives back on track following their very public breakup. Entertainment Tonight had plenty to say about Chyna’s latest racy images as well. The site claims the model is ready to flaunt her postpartum figure after gaining 72 pounds during her pregnancy. “Blac Chyna can’t stop showing off her post-baby body! The model and reality star gave birth less than two months ago, but already she’s getting back in shape and appears to be ready for her close up.” [Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]

