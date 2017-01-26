Blac Chyna’s Nipples Almost Popped Out In Her Latest Photoshoot

Blac Chyna showed off her sexy assets in a recent racy shoot in which her nipples almost got exposed. Chyna’s latest shoot was done by photographer Orin Fleurimon and it featured her wearing a very sexy golden gown which was open and a matching bra that could barely cover her breasts. The bra had a hard time holding covering up her well-endowed breasts and her nipples almost got exposed. The curvy mother of two proved that still got it courtesy of the sexy shoot and she was eager to push the limits even if it meant flashing her nipples through her see-through bra. A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 25, 2017 at 5:25am PST Sexy Chyna shows off her curves Chyna gave birth a few weeks ago to her daughter Dream but she has clearly been doing a great job getting her sexy body back. Her photoshoot oozed sex appeal as she flaunted curves that most women only wish for. One of the photos from the shoot featured the 28-year-old standing in a room with white tiles and in front of a white artificial plant. Her curves effortlessly graced the cameras as the reality star posed for the camera. “The reality star revealed over the weekend that she had dropped over 30 pounds,” Daily Mail noted. [Image by Greg Doherty /Getty Images] Boobs galore Blac’s cleavage was notably the highlight of her photo shoot. The open outfit looked great on her but the bra was on a whole new level. Her barely covered and ample breasts could barely be contained but the result was incredible because her cleavage popped so well. Another photo from the same shoot featured the model striking a sexy pose while laying down on a white couch. Once again her chest was the center of attention with her well-pronounced cleavage beautifully displayed. A third photo from the shoot featured the model kneeling on the same couch and this time the golden dress or robe that she was wore flowed down to the floor. Of course, the boobs and tantalizing cleavage were still on display and seemed to be looking better with every angle. A photo posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 25, 2017 at 7:21am PST It seems that Blac Chyna did not flaunt her famous booty on the recent photo as much as she usually does especially on social media. However, her curvaceous form was still on display though it looks like the main focus was her boobs. Thanks to the open outfit, her juicy looking thighs were also on display. She also showed off impressive ink work on her right thigh and more on her left ankle. Her skin has a certain kind of flawless glow to it. Chyna undoubtedly looked sexier than ever from head to toe. Speaking of head, her dark hair was tied into a beautiful bun. Her skin flawless skin was also on a whole new level of sexy. The reality star definitely deserves props for achieving such a beautiful post-baby body and especially over a short period of time. She is one of the few female celebrities that have proved to the world that motherhood is not an excuse. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Despite her glam look, Chyna has had her fair share of drama in her life especially in her relationship life. She recently broke things off with her on and off fiancé Rob Kardashian over the holidays. It appears that the two are still engaged despite the breakup. It will be interesting to see how things unfold. In the meantime, things seem to be going well for her as seen in the photos from her recent shoot. Her social media fans got a treat in which they got a peep at her nipples thanks to the see-through bra that Chyna wore for the shoot as well as a chance to see her sexy curves. [Featured Image by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images]