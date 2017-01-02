Blake Lively Reunites With 'Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants' Costars On New Year's Eve, Talks About New Movie

On New Year’s Day, Blake Lively posted a photo of herself with her The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants costars Amber Tamblyn and America Ferrera celebrating New Year’s Eve. The photo appears to be a screen grab from a FaceTime chat the three participated in on New Year’s Eve. Lively and Tamblyn look like they’re cuddled up together on the couch in an inset image, while the main image features Ferrera. E! News‘ Kendall Fisher described the actresses’ get together as a “mini-reunion” of the film’s cast. “This year has taught us a lot. But it’s reminded us to practice something we’ve always known… ‘Love your pals. Love yourself.’ Happy 2017,” Lively wrote in the caption accompanying the photo. This year has taught us a lot. But it’s reminded us to practice something we’ve always known… “Love your pals. Love yourself”. ????????????Happy 2017???? A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 1, 2017 at 12:46pm PST Lively, Tamblyn and Ferrera costarred, along with Alexis Bledel, in the 2005 film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants and its 2008 sequel The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2. The films were based on the best-selling series of young adult novels of the same name by author Ann Brashares. Ken Kwapis, perhaps best known for his work behind the camera on The Office and Malcolm in the Middle, directed the first film. Sanaa Hamri, who is also known more for directing episodes of television series, such as Empire and Shameless, helmed the sequel. The films focus on the lives of teenagers Tibby (Tamblyn), Lena (Bledel), Carmen (Ferrera) and Bridget (Lively) as circumstances begin to create physical distances between them. “Four best girlfriends hatch a plan to stay connected with one another as their lives start off in different directions: they pass around a pair of secondhand jeans that fits each of their bodies perfectly,” reads the original film’s description on the IMDB page for it. The first film grossed $42 million globally and the sequel grossed over $44 million, according to Box Office Mojo. ‘The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants’ Author Has A New YA Book Coming Out Next Year via @bustle https://t.co/b9nQKkW8Gz @AnnBrashares — Waterloo Library (@WaterlooLibrary) December 20, 2016 Filming the movies created a real-life bond between the actresses, as Fisher notes. “[D]espite the many years that have passed since the film, they’ve still stayed close and have gotten together several times over the years,” Fisher writes. “For example, in July, they reunited for a girls night, sharing silly photos making funny faces and even picking each other’s noses.” The four also got together at Blake Lively’s wedding to actor Ryan Reynolds and Tamblyn’s wedding to actor and comedian David Cross, both of which took place in 2012. When E! News recently asked Blake Lively about the possibility of a third installment in the film series, Lively replied, “We would love that.” “We’re such good friends, but, you know, to bring it back after so many years it would have to be something that really respects and honors the story in a way that makes it worth it to come back after so long,” Lively said. “So, you know, it would have to be a story that has grown with our audience.” Lively also spoke more broadly about the importance of friendship between women in the entertainment industry. “It’s nice to see women supporting each other,” she continued. “You don’t see that put out there as much. Women are pitted against each other more often than not… We’re lucky to have that friendship.” Bledel starred most recently in the Netflix reboot Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life, reprising her role as Rory Gilmore in the popular series. Ferrera currently stars as Amy in the TV series Superstore and is slated to appear in the upcoming films Gente-fied and How to Tame Your Dragon 3. Tamblyn recently appeared in several episodes of Inside Amy Schumer and will be in the upcoming films Cleveland and Girlfriend’s Day. Lively starred in the films All I See is You, Cafe Society and The Shallows in 2016 but is not currently working on anything, according to her IMDB profile. Lively is probably taking some much-deserved time off after giving birth to her second child with Reynolds this past fall. [Featured image by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images]

