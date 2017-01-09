Blake Lively Stuns Golden Globes Red Carpet Four Months After Delivering Baby

Blake Lively wore a sleek black gown to the 2017 Golden Globe awards last night, walking down the red carpet with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. This is the actress’s first red carpet appearance since the birth of the couple’s daughter, Ines, less than four months ago. Blake Lively at the Golden Globes. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Blake Lively is a red carpet fashionista famous for her winning looks, and the 2017 Golden Globe awards were no exception. The actress again made headlines for her choice of dress last night, with Vogue dubbing the couple “Best-Dressed at the Golden Globes.” Blake Lively wore a custom Atelier Versace gown that hugged her hips and showed off her svelte, post-pregnancy body. The black dress has a long train and is made from a smooth, opaque fabric that pooled around the actress as she posed for pictures alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The plunging neckline extends below her cleavage and exposes the space between her breasts, but is tempered from being overtly sexual by 24k gold chain mail that loops around her neck and shoulders. The same gold chain mail material is stitched to the front of the dress to create what every practical fashionista longs for–pockets. Blake Lively’s Versace dress and accessories. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Blake Lively accentuated her look with a pair of oversized emerald bangles on each wrist, stud earrings, and gold pumps. Her blonde hair, pulled back in a sleek updo, ensured that her dramatic neckline was left uncovered. Vogue noted that perhaps Lively had opted for minimal accessories to keep the focus on her husband, Ryan Reynolds. The couple’s coordinated look had Reynolds sporting a classic gray-black tux and accessorizing with a Piaget timepiece. His darker bowtie looked to be the same material as Lively’s dress. I did not wake up like this. Thank you @rodortega4hair @kristoferbuckle @enamelle @lorealmakeup @lorealhair A photo posted by Blake Lively (@blakelively) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:45pm PST Blake Lively shared an Instagram post of herself getting ready before her walk down the red carpet. The photo is captioned “I did not wake up like this” and a thank you to the multiple people who helped create her look. A make-up artist and a hair stylist work around her while she is surrounded by L’Oreal beauty products. Although Blake Lively’s figure so soon after giving birth is nothing short of amazing, the actress is quick to point out that giving birth is a far more amazing accomplishment than maintaining her weight. In an earlier interview, she lamented the media’s focus on her post-baby weight over the miracle of starting a family. “You don’t need to be Victoria’s Secret ready right away because you just did the most incredible miracle that life has to offer. I mean you gave birth to a human being! So I would really like to see that celebrated.” She also shared on her Instagram her desire to eat right, exercise, and be able to fit into her jeans again. Judging from her red carpet look, her efforts have paid off. Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds. [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Blake Lively, 29, and Ryan Reynolds, 40, attended the Golden Globes per his nomination for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical. Reynolds was nominated for his role as the titular character in the superhero movie Deadpool. Although he did not win, Reynolds and fellow nominee Andrew Garfield stole the moment from winner Ryan Gosling by locking lips as Gosling ascended the stage to accept his award. Some fans called it a “SpideyPool” kiss. Other memorable moments of the night included Meryl Streep’s acceptance speech upon receiving the Cecil B. Demille award, Kristin Wiig being as talented and funny as ever in her presentation alongside Steve Carrell, Jimmy Fallon’s “aggressively boring” jokes, and a minute long tribute to Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds, who passed within one day of each other less than one month ago. [Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images]

