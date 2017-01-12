Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Shredding Reputations In The Name Of Divorce

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard seem to be busily sacrificing each other’s hard-won public reputation at the altar of divorce. Fans hang on every word. Much like the children of divorce, they feel every insult, and they take sides depending on their point of view. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have enjoyed a reputation for kindness, generosity, and benevolence. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie helped rebuild New Orleans and undertook numerous weighty causes over many years. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie adopted children from all over the world, as well as having their own. Their story made fans feel great about them both separately and together. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were adored by fans, separately. Their short marriage was a blip on the radar of Johnny Depp’s long and celebrated career as one of the most amazing actors in the history of movies. Recently, Johnny Depp has relaunched his music career as well, as a member of Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Amber Heard is a beautiful and promising young movie star, with a great career as well. For Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and their children Maddox 15 years old, Pax 13, Zahara 11, Shiloh 10 and the 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne the high-profile statements and allegations made at the beginning of the sudden separation have gained attention that may prove to be highly detrimental to all concerned. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, seem to fans to have just suddenly sought a divorce after a single quarrel. There was more leading up to their break-up fights in both cases, but no one knew. It came as a sudden shock to fans, especially when Angelina Jolie and Amber Heard claimed Johnny Depp and Brad Pitt were abusive. Brad Pitt has been exonerated of all the allegations made by Angelina Jolie by the FBI and the LA DCFS, according to The Daily Mail, Still the damage to Brad Pitt’s reputation remains, though eventually, it could haunt Angelina Jolie even more. Fans are divided on what to believe. Angelina Jolie had charged that Brad Pitt was abusive to Maddox on a private jet flight from Europe to California in September. The alleged abuse followed a family dispute according to The Daily Mail. Johnny Depp was similarly accused by Amber Heard of spousal abuse. Such accusations whether born of fact or faulty perception, have seeded headlines, rumors, exaggerations, and even hoaxes. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard YouTube videos like the one below are fairly obviously contrived. In the video below someone disguised as Johnny Depp, is having some sort of temper tantrum. The setting looks more like an ordinary tract home than the kind of house Johnny Depp and Amber Heard would own. Perhaps there will be an upcoming film by these hoaxers featuring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie? If there is, be sure to check for obvious mistakes and photographic slight of hand. Fake Johnny Depp in the video above seems to be larger than Depp and possibly looks more like Burt Reynolds, though it is hard to tell. The woman [fake Amber Heard] in the foreground of the camera craftily causes the depth of field to focus on her back and blur the male in the background [fake Johnny Depp.] Even if it was Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, nothing really happens in the video, and it is hard to see anything at all of the figure supposed to represent Johnny Depp. Perhaps if fake Depp took off his sunglasses and huge hat disguise in the house, he’d be able to find things in his kitchen cabinets a bit easier and would not be slamming into things? Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are now allegedly, worried about how all this media coverage is going to impact their children. Angelina Jolie’s attorney apparently didn’t get that memo as court papers surface showing Jolie’s attorney’s letterhead and enough inflammatory material for dozens of hurtful headlines. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Angelina Jolie’s attorney, Laura Wasser, is quoted in Fox News, insinuating Brad Pitt has something to hide. “There is little doubt that [Brad Pitt] would prefer to keep the entire case private, particularly given the detailed investigations by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Dept. of Children and Family Services into allegations of abuse.” Wasser who was hired by Angelina Jolie ignored the fact that Brad Pitt had been exonerated, and added more fuel to the fire, by inferring Brad Pitt was trying to avoid responsibility for the media circus. “[Brad Pitt is attempting to] deflect from [his] own role in the media storm which has engulfed the parties’ children.” Johnny Depp and Amber Heard have no children together, though Johnny Depp does have two teenaged children by a previous marriage. John Christopher Depp III 14-years-old and Lilly-Rose Melody Depp age 17. At least Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will not have a nasty custody battle, like the one to be endured by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Still, the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard divorce seems to be dragging into overtime. It’s been eight months and uncontested divorce in California normally takes six months according to E News. Are Johnny Depp and Amber Heard having second thoughts? According to TMZ Johnny Depp believes Amber Heard is basking in the attention, an allegation that Amber Heard denies, saying it is Johnny Depp who won’t let it go. Johnny Depp’s attorney is quoted in TMZ. “It is clear that she [Amber Heard] is intent on prolonging resolution and continuing litigation as long as the public’s attention will allow.” While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are fighting over the children. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are arguing over money but not in the way one would suspect. Amber decided that she would donate her settlement to charity, but Johnny Depp wants to make the contributions directly. Johnny Depp will be donating $14 million to various charities selected by Amber Heard. Heard though already made some contributions and wants that reimbursed by Depp. So it is now getting confusing. Johnny Depp went on tour with Alice Cooper in Hollywood Vampires throughout most of the year, avoiding the whole situation. Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, and Joe Perry [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images] While all couples have spats and say things they don’t mean, usually no one is listening. Amber Heard and Angelina Jolie have a lot of reporters ready to take their statements, and the statements of their husbands, Brad Pitt and Johnny Depp. It’s kind of hard to take it all back when it is on the front page of The Times so to speak. Their marital problems are spilling out all over the internet. Do Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard now regret their words and actions? Could they be wishing that none of this ever happened? Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie seemed so happy before. Was it all so easily ruined in one day? Fans look to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie as role models. Now, what are they to think? Is this a terrible example of marital commitment? Marilyn Manson vouched for Johnny Depp against Amber Heard’s allegations and is quoted in Music Times. “Johnny [Depp] is one of the nicest people that I know – to the extent where it’s almost heartbreaking how kind he is to his friends, and everyone around him. I know he was completely crucified – unjustly. I would stand by him on anything, As my friend, I know that he’s handling it the best he can and he’s a great dad, too.” Angelina Jolie pushed Brad Pitt’s friends away during their long relationship and relatively short marriage according to Hollywood Life. Brad Pitt is alleged to compare Angelina Jolie’s friends to a coven, claiming that these politically minded women have brainwashed her according to The Daily Mail. It should also be noted that Angelina Jolie’s “friends” are really employees paid $300,000 a year each to manage her charities and political causes. Brad Pitt’s problems seem to be with them more than his wife according to The Daily Mail. Did Angelina Jolie destroy her own love nest because her hired “friends” were manipulating her and turning her against Brad Pitt for their own gain? These are just some of the rumors that surround the high-profile divorce that could harm Angelina Jolie. It remains a mystery what actually goes on in celebrities own homes. Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie Issue First Joint Statement Since Divorce Filing, Agree To Seal Court Documents In Child Custody Battle Brad Pitt, Johnny Depp, Angelina Jolie, and Amber Heard have spent a lot of time building a good reputation in their careers and personal lives. Now, these benevolent images are crumbling on both sides as fans and celebrity friends choose sides in the fray. Who is going to end up with the most Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fans? Will Amber Heard destroy her budding career? Are Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Johnny Depp, and Amber Heard hurting themselves, their children, and each other, by airing all this in public? [Featured Image by Jason Merrit and Kevin Winter/Getty Images]

