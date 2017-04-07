Brad Pitt Looks 'Gaunt' In Rare Public Appearance To Support Charlie Hunnam And Robert Pattinson

Brad Pitt made a rare public appearance to support his new movie The Lost City of Z, starring Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson. Just Jared reports that Pitt, who is in the middle of a divorce with Angelina Jolie, took to the red carpet for the premiere of the film. Pitt has not made a red carpet appearance for months. While he doesn’t star in the new movie, he produced the film through his company Plan B Entertainment. Pitt was joined at the event by Hunnam and Pattinson, who also walked the red carpet. Charlie Hunnam and Robert Pattinson [Image by Nick Fury/Getty Images] According to People, Pitt has kept a low profile and hasn’t been seen on the red carpet since the premiere of Allied back in November. He did, however, introduce the movie Moonlight during the Golden Globes but opted out of a red carpet appearance. Pitt is currently in the midst of a heated divorce with Jolie. Although the split turned nasty over the first few months, an inside source revealed that “things are definitely calming down” between the former lovers. Apart from producing movies, Pitt has reportedly been spending time with his children and focusing on his personal life. Despite looking “gaunt” lately due to visible weight loss, insiders insist he is healthy and happy. “He’s healthy and much happier,” an insider revealed, referencing Pitt’s noticeably thinner frame. “Things with his family have improved, all is being addressed privately, and it’s serving everyone in the family well.” Pitt has also picked up a new hobby in the wake of his divorce. The World War Z star has been working all hours of the day and night perfecting his skills as a sculpture artist. Close friends of the actor have noticed the changes and are happy that he is keeping busy with new projects. Brad Pitt has taken up sculpting! See his artistic look: https://t.co/nEKEVEHyin pic.twitter.com/GgIK1gPslO — EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) March 26, 2017 Meanwhile, Pitt’s newest movie centers on the story of a 19th century British explorer who mysteriously disappeared in the Amazon. Huffington Post reports that director James Grey just released a new clip from the film that features Hunnam as the main character, Colonel Percy Fawcett. In the video, Hunnam is shown trying to negotiate peace with a tribe he encounters in the jungle. Given the setting of the movie, Starz Post reports that Hunnam went through quite the ordeal while filming in the Amazon. In fact, Hunnam revealed that he was sent to the hospital after he discovered a beetle attempting to dig into his ear in the middle of the night. Charlie Hunnam in ‘Lost City of Z’ [Image by Paramount Pictures] “The greatest ordeal was in my hotel room — a beetle had burrowed into my ear and I woke up to a sound of a drill in my ear,” Hunnam shared. (Check out the entire clip below) The Sons of Anarchy star tried to get the beetle out himself. Flooding the insect with a Neti Pot didn’t work, however, and the actor decided to go back to bed in hopes the beetle would fly out on its own. The next morning, Hunnam woke up to find the beetle lodged in his ear, called producers and was taken to the hospital to get the creature out. A burrowing beetle wasn’t the only danger Hunnam encountered. The entire cast and crew had a lot of trouble dealing with the crazy Amazon weather. In one instance, Hunnam almost got struck by lightning. “A lightning bolt struck about where the speakers are [pointing to something onstage] and knocked me off my feet — and I was like, ‘Okay, let’s go!’” Hunnam stated. While Hunnam leads the movie, Pattinson plays his friend and expedition partner, Corporal Henry Costin. Filming took place over the span of a few months in the Amazon jungle. The Lost City of Z is scheduled to open in theaters on April 14. The movie also stars Sienna Miller, Ian McDiarmid, and Tom Holland. Tell us! Do you think Brad Pitt looks a little too skinny lately? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Rich Fury/Getty Images]