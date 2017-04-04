Brad Pitt Looks 'Shockingly Thin' As He Steps Out Amid Sandra Bullock Dating Rumors

Brad Pitt looks like he continues to lose weight while romance rumors with Sandra Bullock heat up. Us Magazine reports that Pitt was spotted in Los Angeles this week looking thinner than ever. Why is he losing so much weight? The actor went to a local art studio in Los Angeles wearing a white t-shirt, black jacket, and jeans. Pitt looked skinnier than he’s been in a long time, and sources claim that it’s all due to a change in habits following his divorce with Angelina Jolie. “He’s focusing on himself again, watching what he eats and has a chef making him healthy meals,” the insider stated. “He’s exercising. He’s been outdoors a lot, hiking and walking. He’s had a lot of time to focus on himself.” Pitt and Jolie are on better terms now that some time has passed since the divorce. They are communicating once again and have put aside their differences to focus on the well-being of their children. Pitt and Jolie share six children together — Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. They were together 12 years before parting ways in September. Brad Pitt has gone from swole to skinny https://t.co/GZUDYwzqU8 pic.twitter.com/xrZWeQ1HKr — Men’s Health (@MensHealthUK) March 31, 2017 Two months ago, Jolie opened up about the divorce and explained that the health of the family is the number one priority moving forward. She did not, however, address the rumors of her estranged husband’s dating life or drastic weight loss. Instead, she sounded optimistic that things would eventually work out and both parties would move forward. “We are focusing on the health of our family,” she stated. “So, we will be stronger when we come out of this because that’s what we’re determined to do as a family… We will always be a family. Always.” Pitt and Jolie went through a nasty custody battle in the first few months of the divorce. While Jolie requested full custody of the brood, Pitt was slammed with rumors of child abuse. Now that his name is cleared and his relationship with Jolie is on better footing, he’s starting to spend more and more time with his children. Angelina Jolie and the kids in Cambodia. [Image by Heng Sinith/AP Images] According to E! News, Pitt actually visited the children when they were in Cambodia filming First They Killed My Father. Despite his issues with Jolie, an insider revealed that some of the kids split their time between Jolie and Pitt, who flew out to Cambodia whenever his schedule permitted. “All through production and filming, and on her most recent press trip, Brad came to Cambodia in secret to spend time with the kids,” the source shared. “They were with Angelina for probably 75 percent of the time when Brad was in the country and they’d go back and forth between her and Brad.” In addition to spending more time with the kiddos, Brad Pitt also picked up a new hobby. The World War Z star has been spotted at Thomas Houseago’s studio in Los Angeles and is reportedly working on a sculpture. Of course, the biggest rumors surrounding Pitt center on his alleged romance with Sandra Bullock. Sandra Bullock and George Clooney attend an official screening of “Gravity” for Academy members hosted by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on October 2, 2013 in New York City. [Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences] Celeb Dirty Laundry reports that Pitt is in a secret relationship with Bullock, who allegedly broke up with her boyfriend, Bryan Randall, just to get with Pitt. An insider revealed that Pitt and Bullock have a history together, but the timing has always been off. With Pitt being a single man and Bullock looking to date someone new, the timing is just right for a secret hookup. Even more, Pitt’s old time pal George Clooney allegedly set them up. Of course, there is little evidence to support these claims of a secret romance. Pitt has not said anything about getting back to the dating world, and there isn’t any indication that Bullock actually dumped her boyfriend. Tell us! Do you think the stress of his very public split it having a negative effect on Brad Pitt’s health? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images]