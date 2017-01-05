Brad Pitt's Former Flame Claims He Wants Her Back, But Has Angelina Jolie Banned Him From Moving On?

Sinitta claims former lover Brad Pitt wants her back now that Angelina Jolie if out of the picture. The singer says that Pitt contacted her in the wake of his divorce. But is Jolie stopping Pitt from returning to his old flame? Daily Mail reports that Sinitta was joking when she made the remarks about rekindling her romance with Pitt, whom she dated back in 1988. She made the comments during an appearance on New Year Specstacular with Alan Carr. “Call me Cupid, but Brad Pitt is single again and you two used to date didn’t you,” Carr asked her. “We did! We did,” she answered. “He has been calling and you know what I said? ‘Brad. Move one.” Carr asked Sinitta if Pitt was a good kisser, which she replied, “He is a very good kisser!” Carr kept pushing the subject and had a few names for what Sinitta and Pitt could be called once they started dating again. “May if you did get back together your couple name could be Brinitta, or just Sad?” he told her. “I like Barditta!” she said. Sinitta [Image by Anthony Harvey/Getty Images] Since dating in the ’80s, Sinitta and Pitt have gone through their share of breakups. Sinitta married Andy Wilner in 2002 but divorced in 2010, while Pitt separated from Jennifer Aniston in 2005 and split from Jolie last September. Pitt’s divorce has gotten nastier by the day as the estranged couple fights for the custody of their six children. According to Mirror, Pitt just experienced the worst Christmas of his life as the custody battle rages on. “He desperately misses having his kids with him for Christmas and New Year,” a source shared. “He’s broken down in tears so many times – he’s not ashamed to cry anymore. Brad is like a broken man.” The sad news follows Brad Pitt’s latest court filing in which he bashed Jolie for having “no self-regulating mechanism” when it comes to their children. Pitt asked a judge to seal sensitive information related to the kids and claims that the actress intentionally compromised the privacy of their children. Pitt’s lawyers also asked for more visitation rights. In the wake of their nasty split, Pitt has been granted few opportunities to visit the kids and only when a therapist is present. “The therapy team has ignored or disregarded issues that [Brad] has raised,” his lawyer, Lance Spiegel, told the court. “Regardless of [the therapists’] views, there is no reason for Brad not to request court orders for more access to the children.” Meanwhile, the question remains whether or not Jolie is preventing Pitt from moving on to other women. According to Hollywood Life, Jolie has no power to stop Pitt from moving on, though it isn’t entirely impossible. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had not made a public appearance for almost a year before they announced their split. [Image by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Audi] “No sane lawyer would allow a ‘no dating clause’ in a divorce judgment,” divorce lawyer David Pisarra explained. “I suppose, if there was enough consideration and money involved, such a clause is theoretically possible. I am not sure how a judge would be able to enforce such a clause unless there was a forfeiting of money.” Pisarra added, “I have heard the rumors about Tom Cruise paying Katie Holmes a large sum of money to stay quiet and keep her love life private after their split. While I have heard of such types of publicity clauses being a part of high-profile divorces, they are extremely rare and I have never seen it. It’s completely legal because one person, possibly Brad or maybe Angie, is voluntarily choosing to moderate his or her behavior in exchange for some dollar amount.” Given the rarity of such dating clauses, it doesn’t sound likely that Pitt would agree to such terms. Hopefully, Pitt and Jolie can settle their differences before things get more out of hand. Tell us! Who do you think Brad Pitt should date next? Let us know in the comments below. [Featured Image by Emmanuel Wong/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures]

