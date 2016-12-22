Braless Ferne McCann Slays In Black Dress

Ferne McCann stepped out braless but in a stylish low-cut black dress and she looked very saucy as she posed for a photo near the Tower Bridge in London. McCann was dressed in a short black dress allowing her to flaunt her sexy long legs on her night out. The dress also featured a very low neckline that stretched almost to her bellow button. She did not have a bra underneath the dress and the low neckline gave a nice view of her cleavage. The dress, however, did an immaculate job covering her breasts and also preventing her from experiencing a wardrobe malfunction. This was partly because it was held together by a series of rings designed into the dress to make sure that the linen covers the breasts at all times. Views ????. A photo posted by Ferne (@fernemccann) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:22pm PST [Image Jon Furniss/AP Images] Ferne chose black as her theme for the night McCann complemented her short black dress with a black handbag. Unfortunately, the Instagram photo did not capture the shoes she was wearing though they were most likely black to keep up with the theme of the dress. The Towie star also let her hair flow down her shoulders making her look as elegant as she could possibly look. She held on to the guard rain of the bridge with her hand and there were some bicycles beside her. The location where the photo was taken was also ideal because it had a very nice view of the Tower Bridge as well as the river. A boat happened to be passing by at the time the photo was taken, thus adding more beauty to it. Style has never been a weak point for McCann who makes regular appearances in stylish apparel. The 26-year-old exuded sex appeal in a different Instagram photo in which she flashed her cleavage in a black biker jacket. She chose to pose for the photo while biting her thumb, revealing her lower teeth such that it added more sex appeal to the photo. She’s Everything ????????@fernemccann #wcw #bts #fernemccann #makeupandhairbymikey pic.twitter.com/3W5Ss9NnTX — Mikey Phillips (@MakeupbyMikey) December 21, 2016 She posted another photo from a shoot complete with a white background and this time she wore a black jumpsuit with an interesting design. She definitely oozed style in the photo and her fans seemed to think so too based on their comments. “Such a beautiful girl,” one of her fans commented. [Image Jonathan Short/AP Images] A different photo revealed the actress in a blue bikini and a colorful pink and blue sheer kaftan. She clearly doesn’t mind showing off a bit of skin. The past one year has been good to Ferne and it is definitely ending on a good note. The beautiful star was recently awarded an opportunity to appear in a new TV show called “Celebs Go Dating.” She will also get to share the set for the new show with the current celebrity Big Brother winner Stephen Bear. “They are huge characters with massive personalities and know how to play the game,” a source told the Daily Star. The new show is expected to kick off in 2017. The source further added that the producers for the show were eager to sign up Ferne and Bear because the two were already big hits with their fans in their previous shows. It will also be interesting to see how the Towie star will handle the new show considering that she has been quite secretive about her relationship life since she left Towie. A different report from The Sun recently reported that she scored her own TV show in which document her road trip around Italy with her buddy Vicky Pattison. The opportunities mean 2017 will be quite an interesting year for the star. Hopefully, we will also get to see more of Ferne as she poses for more photos just like the braless photo in which she rocked the short black dress.

[Featured Image by Vianney Le Caer/AP Images]

