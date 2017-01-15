Britney Spears: Lifetime Sets Date For Star's Biopic, Production Does NOT Have Brit's Blessing

Lifetime has finally announced the date that the Britney Spears biopic will air on the network. The biopic will follow the pop princess through her early years and rise to super-stardom while also reminding fans and viewers of the beauty’s painful times and fall from grace in and around her 2007 breakdown. Additionally the pic will highlight Brit’s climb back to the top thanks to her successful and long-running Vegas residency. The biopic is titled Britney Ever After and stars Natasha Bassett in the role of the dynamic performer. As Entertainment Weekly shares, there is even an appearance by a “faux NSYNC.” The publication also notes that Spears did not have any role in the project that outlines her life and tumultuous trials. “Spears did not have a hand in the project ‘in any way, shape, or form… nor does it have her blessing’ the singer’s rep told EW following the project’s announcement.” The biopic is to air on February 18, 2017 at 8 p.m. on Lifetime and there is no question, that despite Brit’s non-approval of the program, it will be tuned into by many of her loyal fans and followers. It is clear that Spears has firmly regained her footing as the pop icon we all knew her to be in the early 2000s, and because she was able to navigate through such challenging times as she did, and find her way back to the top in better form than ever, Spears has gained the respect of the music industry and even those who may have not fully been Brit fans in the early days. Video: Inside look at the new Lifetime bio-pic on Britney Spears https://t.co/q4mzmu6fq7 pic.twitter.com/Xhls72C5sm — ET Canada (@ETCanada) December 3, 2016 This mother of two and superstar performer, demonstrates on the regular during her Vegas shows and while appearing at various events, that she is more fit than she has been in years and driven to continue on making catchy beats and dazzling audiences with her hypnotizing dance moves. The Sun reminds how Spears owned the stage for her first Vegas performance of 2017 on January 12. “Spears was in fit form as she performed her first Las Vegas show of the year last night. True to form the US pop star, who celebrated her 35th birthday in December, showed off her physique in a variety of risque outfits during the gig, part of her Piece of Me residency at Sin City’s Planet Hollywood.” Spears is now in her fourth year of her successful Vegas residency which has been responsible for bringing a younger audience to the strip for star performances over the years. Brit dazzled audiences in some showstopper ensembles such as a “bedazzled white cut-out body suit with black fishnet tights and over-the-knee lace-up boots, along with a lacy white eye mask,” the Sun notes. Other costumes of the evening involved boudoir-inspired pieces in red and black lace, as well as an outfit that included a green bikini with boots to complement. Spears threw on some cowgirl gear for one set as well and a slew of other racy outfits, Britney Spears looks sensational as she performs her first show of 2017 in Las Vegas https://t.co/v3pHGsTs69 — Robin Leach (@Robin_Leach) January 12, 2017 The songstress and dance queen was clearly excited about her return to the stage, seeing as she took to social media prior to the show stating that it was “good to be back..” Although Brit has been in great spirits and a wonderful frame of mind, as sources close to the star have said over the past year, the star cannot help smiling even wider these days thanks to her new relationship with personal trainer Sam Asghari, who is also a model and actor and starred in the video for Spears’ track “Slumber Party.” Initially the pair were keeping their romance on the down low, but have been more public with their affection over the past month which solidifies that they are truly in a relationship. (Feature Image by Jason LaVeris/Getty Images]

