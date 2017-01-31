Britney Spears Pulls Down Her Tracksuit Bottoms Displaying Obscene Bikini Line Selfie On Twitter

Britney Spears made headlines once again as she posted an explicit photo on her Twitter account. The selfie revealed her two tattoos on the bikini line, as her tracksuit bottoms sat at the top of her thighs, about an inch or so from a full on exposure. First selfie in a while ???? pic.twitter.com/hgChixOatd — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 25, 2017 First selfie in awhile The 35-year-old sets the Twitter world ablaze due to a recently uploaded photo. The singer’s fanbase, Britney Army, went gaga as their idol goes for raunchiness, challenging the social media guidelines. She plastered on a cutesy and playful appearance as she sticks her tongue out with her blonde hair piled up in a messy updo. The caption on the photo read, “First selfie in a while” along with a winky-faced emoji. Britney wore a pink off-the-shoulder shirt displaying her shoulders and slick collarbone. Her shirt was also the talk of the town as she appears to be wearing a t-shirt with her own face on it. The shirt was rolled up to showcase her toned physique and chiseled abs. A belly button piercing was spotted as well. ???????????? photo by @denisetruscello pic.twitter.com/337hdRnzPb — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) January 27, 2017 But the main attraction was on the lower half of the picture as her gray tracksuit bottoms were pulled extremely low, showing the star’s two inkings. A religious cross is shown on the right side of her bikini line, while a sort-of-star design is visible on the left. And it didn’t look like she had any sort of underwear on. Based on how the tats are revealed, it is assumed that if she pulled her tracksuit bottoms just a little bit lower, we might see a flash of flesh in there. It’s a good thing she was able to maintain her modesty. Her inkings were mistaken for something else Just recently, Britney was left red-faced as her bikini line inkings were mistaken as pubic hair. In the Instagram photo, she wore a high-cut red one-piece with a plunging neckline, plus a pair of over-the-knee white boots. Captioning it as “Last Night,” it was one of the behind-the-scenes pics from her Piece of Me residency show. The uploaded photo was then the subject of debate, as fans bicker in the comment section regarding her bikini line tattoos. Some mistook it for stray pubic hair instead. Luckily, her die-hard fans were quick to point out that the body art was already there for several years, and there’s no need for it to be an issue. Not new to skimpy outfits Over the past years, Britney Spears has always been known to wear scant and sexy outfits, be it onstage or at home. Currently, she is busy doing rehearsals for her Piece of Me show, which will be held at The AXIS auditorium located in the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pop legend teased her fans as she posted a video of her rehearsals last week. Her new costumes are more daring, more risqué, and more fabulous than before. In the video, she was wearing one of her costumes: a black two-piece lingerie-inspired design with sheer front and side panels showing off her gorgeous body. New outfit, classic song ???? See you tonight!! #PieceOfMe A video posted by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Jan 20, 2017 at 5:49pm PST The look was very glamorous and so Britney as she accessorized it with an on-trend black choker and black boots. She was dancing alongside her shirtless male dancers, whilst performing her 2000 hit single “Oops I Did It Again.” “The costumes on the new and improved show are the sexiest she’s worn. There is a lot more skin showing,” said Soyon An, Britney’s stylist, in an interview with Peoplemagazine. [Featured Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images]