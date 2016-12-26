Britney Spears Spends Christmas With Rumored Beau Sam Asghari As His Ex Gives Her Approval

Britney Spears decided to have a “Slumber Party” with her music video co-star and rumored boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pop star and her backup dancer were seen cozying up together in bed as they wished Sam’s followers a very merry Christmas on his Instagram Story. Britney Spears has since declared that she’s over men. [Image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia] Both Spears and Asghari used the reindeer filter to alter their voices and to make a creative message for their fans on Christmas Day (Dec. 25). The pair previously appeared on Asghari’s Instagram a few times when he shared a photo of himself having a cozy dinner with Spears just a week after the “Slumber Party” music video was released. The fitness trainer and male model later deleted the photo, according to E! Online after reports caused some to speculate that the two are dating. Then, he shared a screengrab from the “Slumber Party” music video in which they both appeared together, but he later deleted that as well. @britneyspears on Sam’s Instagram story! ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/Bot2RPbRFi — Britney Galaxy (@britneysgalaxy) December 26, 2016 According to JustJared.com, Britney and Sam were spotted having dinner together at Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles last week. A source told E! News that their relationship is not serious, but it could lead to romance later on down the line. “They went on a few dates. It’s not as big as people think it is, but you never know. Who knows what will happen in the New Year?” Britney has a history with dating people in the entertainment industry. She was previously linked to television producer Charlie Ebersol and engaged to TV agent Jason Trawick. Of course, Britney was married to her backup dancer Kevin Federline, in which she shares two sons with. Although the busy mom-of-two has been single for a while, she told Marie Claire UK that her fame has not made her immune to heartache and bad dates. “I’ve been single for ages and had a date with a guy I liked. I was getting anxious, worrying he wouldn’t like me. We went to the movies, but I could tell right away it wasn’t working. It was so of awkward. So after the movie I came home and that was it. It just didn’t work…He just wasn’t that into me. I liked him. He knew that. But he definitely didn’t feel the same. It happens to everybody. Being famous doesn’t make you any different.” It looks like Asghari’s ex-girlfriend has already given his relationship her seal of approval. It was revealed in a new video that was published by TMZ. According to Asghari’s ex, Maya Veronica, a Latin singer, she had no clue that he was dating Spears when she was asked about his new relationship with the pop star. TMZ photographers caught up with the songstress in Beverly Hills when she admitted that Asghari has a penchant for hooking up with pop stars. The two also dated back in 2015 after they met on the set of one of her music videos. Maya admitted that it’s been a while since she last talked to Sam, but they remained friends. Then she was asked about his new relationship status. “I didn’t know he even did a video for her,” she admitted. “But, you know, it’s Hollywood.” She said that she’s happy to hear that he moved on and that dating the pop princess seems to fit his profile. Check out the video for yourself below. Spears has previously revealed on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke that she would never get married again. She also vowed that she’s done with men and have since sworn off marriage. “I think I might not ever go to men again. I’m just done with men,” she simply stated. “You’re saying you don’t want to be with anyone ever for the rest of your life?” Corden asked. “I might french kiss somone, but I’m not going to marry anyone, I don’t believe in marriage anymore,” she responded. Check out the rest of Carpool Karaoke with Britney Spears and James Corden in the video below. Thoughts on Britney Spears’ relationship with Sam Asghari? Sound off below in the comments section. [Featured image by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia]

