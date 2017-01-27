Caitlyn Jenner Being Shunned By The Kardashians For A Surprising Reason

Are Kim and the rest of the Kardashians done with Caitlyn Jenner for good? The Kardashian family may be viewed by some as a painfully superficial group, but, until recently, they were always supportive of Caitlyn Jenner. Both before and after Jenner underwent her transformation from male to female, the Kardashian clan has shown practically nothing but love towards Caitlyn, who was at one time married to family matriarch Kris Jenner. So why are the Kardashians now saying they have had enough of Caitlyn and shunning her completely? The answer may surprise you. Caityn Jenner with a few other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. [Imageby Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3] As mentioned, the family that makes up the primary cast of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is not usually associated with very serious topics. Makeup tips? Sure. Pop culture gossip? Absolutely. But politics? Not really, no. It might surprise some people, then, to learn that the family that Caitlyn Jenner helped birth is strongly liberal. So much so, in fact, that they refuse to associate with anyone who vehemently supports Donald Trump. And, perhaps unfortunately, Caitlyn Jenner falls into that camp. Jenner is not just a casual Trump sympathizer, either; she is making his presidency a big part of her public image. According to Yahoo!, she was the only major celebrity to attend Trump’s inauguration balls this week. That’s quite a statement, especially if it means leaving your left-leaning family sitting disgusted at home to do it. A source close to the family revealed to Hollywood Gossip just how deep the developing chasm between Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashians runs. “It seems like the Kardashian girls want nothing to do with her anymore and Caitlyn is definitely starting to feel rejected by them.” Jenner does not seem to be dealing too well with the cold shoulder the Kardashians have been forcing upon her, either. Reports say she is very torn up about it and is begging her family to see past her political beliefs, letting Caitlyn back into their graces. “She called several of them crying recently,” noted the anonymous source, “and said that she has never felt more alone that she does right now.” It sounds like some pretty heavy stuff. It is difficult to sympathize with Caitlyn Jenner too much, however, because she has reportedly refused to change her radically conservative beliefs at all. Maybe a compromise is in order, but Jenner is insisting on sticking to her guns. That being said, it can easily be argued that the Kardashians are acting a bit hypocritically. They are upset with Caitlyn Jenner for ardently supporting our new President and draw the line at her attendance at his inauguration ceremony, but didn’t Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s husband, do something similar during his recent visit to Trump Tower? Indeed, CNN reported, Kanye visited Trump’s famous tower in New York and hung out with The Donald himself. According to the President, he and West have been friends “for a long time.” “If I would’ve voted, I would’ve voted for Trump,” Kanye told a crowd after one of his concerts. You would think, then, that Kanye would be getting the same Kardashian silent treatment as Caitlyn Jenner. It is not the case, however; West’s good standing does not seem to have been affected at all. Kanye West posing with Donald Trump during their recent meeting at Trump Tower. [Image by Seth Wenig/AP Images] This is not the first time Caitlyn Jenner’s heavily conservative views have worked against her, either. Mirror recounts that Jenner’s reality show I Am Cait may have been cancelled because her political outlook was too extreme for her viewers and co-stars. Not only that, but Caitlyn’s strong Trump support has apparently gotten her all but ostracized from the transgender community. There’s something to be said for confidently clinging to your beliefs, but is Caitlyn Jenner being more steadfast or stubborn? And will the Kardashians forgive her? What do you think? Make yourself heard in the comments section below. [Featured image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]