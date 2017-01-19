Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds' Graves: Where Were The Infamous Daughter And Mother Buried?

The end of 2016 was difficult for most as the legendary Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher passed away on Tuesday, December 27. Per E! News, Carrie Fisher was rushed to a hospital after having a heart attack during a flight the Friday before she passed away. Just one day after Carrie Fisher passed away, her mother Debbie Reynolds suffered stroke and passed away as well. Carrie Fisher and her beloved mother Debbie Reynolds [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] For those who wonder where the graves of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds are, you will be happy to know they were buried together in both a physical and spiritual way. The graves of this mother and daughter duo who lived side by side in Hollywood Hills can also be found side by side in Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Some of Carrie Fisher’s ashes were reportedly sprinkled in her mother’s grave as well as her own. Before being placed in her grave, Carrie’s brother demonstrated a sweet gesture that perfectly displayed Fisher’s legacy for removing the stigma frequently attached to mental illness. He did so by carrying his sister’s ashes to her grave in an urn shaped like a green and white Prozac capsule, per USA Today. Similar Stories About Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds On Inquisitr ‘Twilight’ Star Taylor Lautner Supports Rumored Girlfriend Billie Lourd During The Passing Of Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds Carrie Fisher’s Autopsy Completed: The Difference Between Cardiac Arrest And Heart Attacks Billie Lourd Speaks Out Following Tragic Deaths Of Mother, Carrie Fisher, Grandmother, Debbie Reynolds Before Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were placed in their graves, they were honored during a private service on January 6 at Forest Lawn. Reynolds’ son and Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, along with Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd planned a joint memorial for the mother and daughter duo. While Todd and Billie were heartbroken over the loss, they were also happy the mother and daughter duo could rest in peace together. “We’re brokenhearted, those of us that are left behind. We also are happy that they’re together. It’s horrible. It’s beautiful. It’s magical they’re together.” Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds were buried in their graves just one day after their private memorial service at their home. Meryl Streep, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jamie Lee Curtis, Candice Bergen, Ed Begley Jr., Penny Marshall, and Richard Dreyfuss were all spotted by photographers entering the home for the private service. Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd, brother Todd Fisher, and half-sisters Joely and Tricia Fisher also attended the private service. Carrie Fisher and her mother Debbie Reynolds were buried side by side. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] On Friday, theaters across New York dimmed their lights for a minute at exactly 7:45 p.m. EST as a traditional Broadway salute to the passing of a theater luminary. HBO even honored the passing of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds with the showing of a documentary called Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds. The mother and daughter duo both made their Broadway debuts back in 1973 thanks to their roles in the musical comedy revival titled Irene. Debbie Reynolds performance in the musical comedy earned her a Tony Award nomination. Carrie Fisher’s official cause of death was determined to be “cardiac arrest/deferred,” per her death certificate. Fisher had suffered a massive heart attack while she was on a flight traveling from London to LAX on December 23. After Carrie spent four days in the ICU, she passed away at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Carrie was 60 years old at the time of her death. Thank you @goldenglobes for taking a moment and honoring my girls. pic.twitter.com/25TnOwzFF7 — Todd Fisher (@tafish) January 9, 2017 While some believe Debbie Reynolds simply died of a broken heart, her technical cause of death was a stroke. Reynolds was 84 years old when she died a day after her daughter. She died following a ruptured blood vessel causing a bleed in her brain. What do you think about the fact that Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher are buried in graves side by side? Share your thoughts on this incredible mother and daughter duo with us in the comments section down below. [Featured Image by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images]