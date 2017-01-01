Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds' Lives Will Be Honored With Upcoming HBO Documentary

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds’ untimely deaths propelled the world into mourning and the whole world has been trying to get a hold of anything to remind them of the two most iconic figures in Hollywood. In light of their passing HBO is planning on releasing their documentary on the mother-daughter duo earlier than usual, so that people can once again catch a glimpse of the actresses who left the world too soon. HBO has just announced that they will release Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher on January 7 at 8 PM, which was originally scheduled to air in March. The documentary was filmed by Fisher Stevens and Alexis Bloom and they shot it between 2014 and 2015 just when Reynolds was about to receive her Lifetime Achievement award from SAG and Fisher was preparing to film The Force Awakens. The film is a candid and honest look at the lives of one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood and it shows the eccentricities of both women and also their vulnerabilities. [Image by Vince Bucci/Invision/AP Images] According to the LA Times, Stevens and Bloom were able to capture some of the most endearing moments between Fisher and Reynolds. The idea to film the two actresses’ private lives first came from Fisher when she found out that her mother was finally retiring from her gig in Las Vegas. Fisher said that people found her mother funny and candid when she was onstage and performing. But the actress who turned Princess Leia into a household name said that even when her mother wasn’t performing she was still a great comic and oftentimes candid about sharing details about her life with others. Fisher always thought that they were a funny couple and she wanted others to see how funny her mother was even when no one’s watching. When Bloom and Stevens started filming Fisher and Reynolds they immediately found the core of their story and it’s about the undying love of the two actresses for each other despite tendency of Hollywood to distort even the most intimate of all relationships. Bloom said, “We didn’t know when we would stop or how far back we would archive, but the axis on which the film turned was their relationship and their love — even though showbiz warps the best of people and warps the best of relationships, and I’m sure to some degree they would agree it’s warped their family. But at the center of it is love, and that’s sort of undiminished.” Carrie Fisher passed away on December 27 after suffering a massive heart attack while on board a plane that was bound for LA. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, complained of shortness of breath right after Fisher passed away and she was immediately brought to a hospital for treatment. Reynolds passed away a day after Fisher’s death. In the film, Fisher spoke about her mother’s failing health and though Reynolds kept performing in Las Vegas well into her 80s it was apparent that it was taking its toll on her. One of the most poignant moments in the film was when Fisher spoke about her mother’s commitment to her art. Fisher said that her mother, Reynolds, was able to last this long because of her work ethic. She said that despite the weight of the years on her mother she never let it keep her from performing onstage. Fisher added, “She will power through anything. There is no obstacle my mother won’t acknowledge. She broke her leg once while onstage and went back on and sang ‘Tammy.’ She’s this amazing creature, y’know?” [Image by AP Images] HBO will air Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher this Saturday, January 7, at 8 PM. [Featured image by DP/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]

