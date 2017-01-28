Carrie Fisher And Debbie Reynolds Public Memorial Location And Date Announced

Fans who wish to publicly pay respects to Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will have a chance to do so as the location and date of their public memorial has been announced. Carrie Fisher’s brother, Todd Fisher, made the announcement on his website on Friday, January 27, 2017. Billie Lourd (right) poses with her mother, the late Carrie Fisher. [Image by Jordan Strauss/AP Images] The memorial will be at the Forrest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills at the Freedom Theatre. According to the website, the service will begin at 1:00 PM. The complete text of the announcement reads as follows: “On Saturday, March 25th, there will be a public memorial for my Mother, Debbie Reynolds, and my sister, Carrie Fisher at Forrest Lawn Cemetery Hollywood Hills at the Freedom Theater. We will be celebrating their lives with friends, family members, and the people who loved them, you. The service will begin at 1:00 PM and immediately afterwards, those who want to walk to their final resting place are welcome to do so. There are a limited number of seats available, and it will be on a first come first come, first seated basis, There are no tickets, it is first come, first seated. There will be room for overflow in the huge lobby as well as the outside with screens to watch and hear the service. “ The announcement comes exactly one month to the day after Carrie Fisher died from a cardiac incident. Her mother, Debbie Reynolds passed away the next day from an intracerebral hemorrhage. A private funeral for the pair was held for family and close friends on January 6, 2017. Photographs of the ceremony revealed Todd Fisher carrying a giant Prozac pill that Carrie Fisher had purchased years ago. Todd spoke about the odd choice of container for Carrie’s ashes later, telling reporters that his sister had adored the giant pill. Todd and Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher’s daughter, decided that Carrie would have wanted to rest there. Carrie Fisher’s urn is shaped like a Prozac pill because even in death she’s more iconic than us all https://t.co/bIOY4HgXsL pic.twitter.com/8u66sWmmCy — BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) January 6, 2017 Carrie Fisher was best known for her role in the Star Wars franchise, starring as one-third of the iconic trio that headed the original trilogy. As Princess Leia Organa-Skywalker, Fisher lay the groundwork for a new style of heroine when Star Wars premiered in 1977. A confident and take-charge leader, Leia was quick to trade barbs with any villain or hero that crossed her path. Whether it was telling co-star Harrison Ford that she would sooner kiss a Wookie in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back, or telling Grand Moff Tarkin that she smelled his distinct stench aboard the Death Star, Princess Leia was a force to be reckoned with. Fisher was also a prolific author, publishing eight novels. She was also one of the go-to writers to repair screenplays; she is credited with doctoring Sister Act, Last Action Hero, and The Wedding Singer among many others. Carrie Fisher was a staunch activist and advocate of mental health issues. She suffered from bipolar disorder and used prescription medication and cocaine to self-medicate. She also self treated through the use of electroconvulsive therapy, at one point, undergoing treatments every six weeks. Her candid admissions of her struggles with addiction and her illness opened the door for other celebrities and everyday people to speak publicly about their own personal battles. Fisher was a firm believer that the stigma associated with mental illness was baffling and encouraged people to come clean about their issues. Debbie Reynolds in one of her most famous roles in the movie, Singing in the Rain. [Image by Capital Pictures/AP Images] Debbie Reynolds was an iconic actress of the stage and screen, best known for her roles in such historic films as Singin’ in the Rain, Tammy and the Bachelor, and The Unsinkable Molly Brown. She was also the star of the self-named sitcom The Debbie Reynolds Show for a single year. She was a prolific actress, starring or appearing in nearly 90 films and television shows in her 68 years as an actress. [Feature Image by STRMX/AP Images]