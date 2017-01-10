Carrie Fisher Cause Of Death Revealed But Was Found To Be Inconclusive

Carrie Fisher’s cause of death has finally be unveiled two weeks after her death. Unfortunately, the medical examiner’s note on the document revealed that it was inconclusive. According to a report from TMZ, the actress’s death certificate from the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office listed Carrie Fisher’s cause of death as “cardiac arrest/deferred.” Based on the outlet’s report, this tag implies that while the medical examiner found the immediate reason why her heart stopped, they need to conduct further tests to see what caused such a massive heart attack. A previous report from the outlet revealed that the Star Wars actress’ heart stopped beating while she was traveling in a United Airlines flight bound to L.A. from London during a publicity tour for her new book The Princess Diarist. A crew from the airlines declared Fisher “unresponsive” upon landing at the LAX following CPR attempts. Apparently, the actress suffered a heart attack 15 minutes before the plane landed in Los Angeles. Fisher was rushed to UCLA Medical Center where she remained in the intensive care unit. After four days, the actress who played Princess Leia in the popular sci-fi franchise Star Wars passed away at the age of 60-years-old. Before her death, Carrie Fisher’s family was told that the actress was in stable condition though she remained unresponsive while she was at the hospital. Carrie Fisher’s cause death had been mind-boggling, to say the least, especially since the actress had no medical history that can be pinpointed as a trigger for the heart attack. Because of this, the coroner’s office decided to do more tests including toxicology examination to determine if there were any drugs in her system at the time that may have caused her cardiac arrest before officially declaring Carrie Fisher’s cause of death. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] In December, the actress’ autopsy was concluded following a hold placed on it because “family’s loss for two,” referring to the passing of Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, a few days after her death, per a report from E! News. “We’re not out to rush the family,” explained the coroner’s office at the time. “We’re giving the family some space. They not only lost Carrie, but lost Debbie too.” According to a more recent report from the outlet, Reynolds died of an intracerebral hemorrhage due to high blood pressure, a medical incident more commonly known as a “stroke.” The mother and daughter were laid to rest during a joint memorial led by Todd Reynolds at the Forest Lawn Memorial Park on Friday, January 7, 2017. As of the writing of this article, Carrie Fisher’s cause of death remained inconclusive as it was “deferred” by the coroner’s office for further examination. Speaking to TMZ, an official explained that Carrie Fisher’s cause of death was “not obvious.” However, it was revealed that the office’s protocol allows the release of a death certificate for the family to be able to bury the body even before the cause of death has been determined. Carrie Fisher is best known for her character in Star Wars where she portrayed female protagonist Princess Leia starring alongside Harrison Ford who played Han Solo in the famous sci-fi epic saga. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] Fisher was on her publicity tour for her book Princess Diarist which earned international attention after she wrote about having an affair with her co-star when they were paired together as a love team. Fisher and Reynolds were also honored in Sunday’s 74th annual Golden Globe Awards through a tribute segment in the Hollywood event, per a report from Us Weekly. Tell us what you think about this article and stay tuned for more news about Carrie Fisher’s cause of death. [Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Wizard World]

