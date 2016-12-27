Carrie Fisher Dead: 'Star Wars' Actress Dies After Heart Attack [Breaking]

Carrie Fisher has died. The iconic Star Wars star passed away days after suffering a serious heart attack. Despite reports that the actress was in stable condition, People Magazine has confirmed that she has died. Fisher died this morning, presumably surrounded by her loved ones. “It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning. She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers,” read a statement released by family spokesperson, Simon Halls. Carrie Fisher dead rumors started circulating shortly after it was reported that she had suffered a heart attack. On Friday, Carrie Fisher was on a flight from London to LAX when she suffered what was originally called a “cardiac episode.” She was admitted into the intensive care at UCLA Medical Center after the flight landed. According to the Los Angeles Times, Carrie Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, released the following statement shortly after her daughter was admitted to the hospital. “Carrie is in stable condition. If there is a change, we will share it. For all her fans & friends. I thank you for your prayers & good wishes.” It has been just four days since word of Carrie Fisher’s heart attack hit the internet and sadly the actress has died. She was just 60-years-old. Carrie is survived by her 24-year-old daughter, Billie Lourd. [Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]

