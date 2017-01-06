Carrie Fisher Disney: Fan Starts Petition To Get Princess Leia Recognized As An Official Disney Princess

Fans of Carrie Fisher are still reeling from her death just a couple days after Christmas. According to a report by Time, a petition has been started by Cody Christensen in order to get Carrie Fisher’s most iconic character, Princess Leia, recognized by Disney as one of their official Disney princesses. As of this writing, the petition has 45,000 out of 50,000 signatures. “After the tragic lose of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess. This would be a wonderful way to remember Carrie and a welcoming to one of Disney’s new properties that is beloved by millions.” “What we are asking is that the Walt Disney Corporation hold a full ceremony inducting Leia as the newest Disney princess as well as a special service in memory of Carrie Fisher.” Carrie Fisher And Harrison Ford Share A Kiss At Comic-Con [Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File] Christensen feels that Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia character has all the traits that should allow her to join the Disney ranks of Snow White and Cinderella. “We are big fans of the current Princess line-up, but I think that Leia is a really strong, positive, awesome role model for my girls.” Related Article Debbie Reynolds Broken Heart Syndrome: Was Rare Medical Condition Responsible For Her Death Following The Passing Of Her Daughter Carrie Fisher? On October 30, 2012, USA Today reported that Disney was purchasing LucasFilm for $4 billion. George Lucas claimed that the sale to Disney would help Star Wars reach out to the next generation of sci-fi film fanatics. “For the past 35 years, one of my greatest pleasures has been to see Star Wars passed from one generation to the next. It’s now time for me to pass Star Wars on to a new generation of filmmakers.” Disney CEO, Robert Iger was extremely excited about the Star Wars purchase. “This is one of the great entertainment properties of all time, one of the best branded and one of the most valuable, and it’s just fantastic for us to have the opportunity to both buy it, run it and grow it.” Dinsey making Princess Leia an official Disney princess would be a groundbreaking moment. Currently, only animated characters have been officially crowned by Disney and not every princess is considered to be an official Disney princess. A report by CBS states that since 2000, Disney princesses have become a franchise of their own, standing separate from the movies they starred in. Disney Princess Facts The first nine official Disney princesses are Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, and Tinkerbell. Mulan is the only Disney princess to be born or married into a royal family. Tinkerbell was replaced by Tiana. Anna and Elsa from Frozen are expected to officially become Disney princesses. Anna And Elsa From Disney On Ice [Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP] Carrie Fisher stepped back into her iconic role as Princess Leia for the latest Star Wars movie. Rouge One: A Star Wars Story, as currently grossed over $451 million, according to Box Office Mojo. The future of the Princess Leia character is in jeopardy for future Star Wars movies. It is extremely unlikely that Disney will recast the role that made Carrie Fisher a Hollywood icon. Even though there is a large amount of support for Leia to become a Disney princess, there are some who do not think the idea is a good one. The fact that there are thousands of people crying for Princess Leia to become a Disney princess tells me that America needs to reprioritize — Kaℓei ♛☼ (@callmekalei) January 4, 2017 @ESimpy Agreed. Leia is her ‘own’ princess and besides, #StarWars isn’t a #fairytale, it’s a #SpaceOpera. #princessleia — *NormalGamer* (@ng_480) January 5, 2017 Do you think Carrie Fisher’s Princess Leia should be made a Disney princess? [Featured Image By John D. McHugh/AP Photo, File]

