Carrie Fisher Is In 'Stable Condition' According To Mother Debbie Reynolds [Breaking]

Carrie Fisher’s mother, actress Debbie Reynolds, posted recently on Facebook and Twitter that her daughter is in “stable condition,” according to a report from USA Today. The famed Star Wars actress was earlier reported by numerous sources, including the Inquisitr, to be fighting for her life in intensive care at UCLA Medical Center. “My daughter, Carrie Fisher, is in stable condition. If there is any change, the family will share the information at that time. To all her friends and fans, I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes.” Reynolds was reportedly bombarded by fans on Twitter seeking information on Carrie Fisher’s condition. [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] Carrie Fisher, 60, reportedly suffered a massive heart attack aboard a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday afternoon and was rushed to the hospital by paramedics as soon as the flight landed at LAX. Her condition has been a matter of great concern to fans, family, and fellow actors, all of whom were in the dark until recently. “We have to wait and be patient,” said her brother, Todd Fisher. “We have so little information ourselves.” “She’s obviously a very tough girl who’s survived many things. I encourage everyone to pray for her.” And while Fisher is certainly not out of the woods yet, her mother’s post is very encouraging news. Her sister, Joely Fisher, currently performing at Laguna Playhouse, added on Twitter that she would be returning to the hospital to be with Carrie as soon as her performances were over. I’m goin’ on…3:30 @Lagunaplayhouse @LythgoePanto then back by your side @carrieffisher Love you Sister Sledge???? #showmustgoon #xmaseve pic.twitter.com/HbOBOjz06Z — Joely Fisher (@MsJoelyFisher) December 24, 2016 Moments ago, she retweeted her mother’s announcement that Carrie was in stable condition, showing her relief at the news. This story is still developing and the Inquisitr will continue to update as more information becomes available. [Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images]

