Carrie Fisher 'SNL' Episode Re-Aired, New Episode Paid Homage To Deceased Actress

Carrie Fisher received a double tribute from Saturday Night Live on Saturday night. The evening began with NBC re-airing an SNL episode from 1978 which was hosted by Fisher and featured The Blues Brothers as musical guests. Entertainment Weekly reported on the tribute NBC and SNL paid the recently deceased actress. Footage from the episode showcases Fisher’s trademark self-deprecating humor. I felt a little awkward coming out here in my Princess Leia costume, because it might seem like I’m exploiting Star Wars. But I went along with it because if I came out as myself, who would recognize me. Despite being the daughter of two well-known celebrities, singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher was relatively unknown when she appeared in the first Star Wars film. That all changed when the film became a success and launched Fisher to superstardom. The Fisher-hosted SNL episode also featured a Star Wars spoof in which the film was reimagined as a 1950s beach comedy. The skit featured Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Gilda Radner. Later in the evening, a new SNL episode aired hosted by Felicity Jones, star of the recently released Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. SNL alum Tina Fey made a cameo appearance, paying homage to Carrie Fisher. Fey appeared as a hologram during Felicity Jones’ monologue, dressed as Fisher’s Star Wars character, Princess Leia, as she first appeared in Star Wars: Episode IV—A New Hope. [Image by Jemal Countess/Getty Images] Felicity Jones and Tina Fey quickly struck up a comedic rapport, according to USA Today. “Oh my god, Tina Fey! You’re in a headscarf! Are you a Star Wars princess?” Jones said. “No, I just bought this at Eileen Fisher, they have amazing deals after the holidays,” Fey replied. Tina Fey also managed to get a jab in at President-elect Donald Trump under the guise of giving advice to first-time SNL host Felicity Jones. Felicity asked whether the show got reviewed, and Fey’s response was a direct slam of Donald Trump. “Yes, way too much,” she said. “Also, no matter how it goes, the President of the United States is going to say it’s sad and overrated. Yeah, the president! It’s fine, no one cares.” [Image by Drew Angerer/Getty Images] President-elect Donald Trump has been known to criticize media outlets, entertainers, and shows on Twitter. After Saturday’s SNL episode aired, Trump was quick to respond on the social media site. .@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017 This is not the first time Trump has expressed his displeasure for NBC or for SNL. Last month, he denounced the show after Alec Baldwin portrayed him on an episode. Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable! Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can’t get any worse. Sad — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2016 Baldwin again portrayed Trump in a less-than-flattering manner on Saturday’s SNL episode, eliciting another angry tweet from the next president of the United States. Trump also called out Nightly News, another NBC show, on Twitter last December. Just watched @NBCNightlyNews – So biased, inaccurate and bad, point after point. Just can’t get much worse, although @CNN is right up there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2016 Carrie Fisher passed away last month at the age of 60. Fans and friends were shocked and saddened by her death. Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, passed away the next day. Tina Fey’s SNL tribute to Carrie Fisher was a personal one. Fey has spoken before of her admiration of Fisher, and discussed her reaction to the actress’s death with The Daily Beast. Carrie Fisher meant a lot to me. Like many women my age, Princess Leia occupies about 60 percent of my brain at any given time. But Carrie’s honest writing and her razor-sharp wit were an even greater gift. I feel so lucky that I got to meet her. I’m very sad she is gone. Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]

