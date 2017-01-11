Carrie Fisher To Soar In 'Star Wars' After Death, Confirms J.J. Abrams: Princess Leia's Legacy

Carrie Fisher is gone but not forgotten after her sudden death at age 60. The Star Wars actress’ legacy as Princess Leia will continue, with producer J.J. Abrams confirming the plans to showcase Carrie in the role that she turned into a legend, reported the New York Daily News. The Star Wars producer revealed that Fisher will soar as Princess Leia at least one more time after Carrie’s death. “The work was already done for the next episode,” explained Abram. “A second film has been shot and that is being edited now. But for the third one it remains to be seen what will happen.” Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, and Mark Hamill worked together on “Star Wars.” Now Fisher’s death leaves a gap in the Force. [Image by George Brich/AP Images] The producer revealed that the future of the Star Wars world also depends on director Colin Trevorrow. He signed on to direct what will be the ninth film of the famous sci-fi saga. “There is still no script and I don’t know what Colin is going to do,” admitted Abrams. For those who can’t wait to view their Princess Leia once more, fans of Fisher can watch Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Included is a digitally created cameo showing the actress as she might have looked when she was younger. Lucasfilm’s chief creative officer revealed that Carrie viewed the digital cameo prior to her death and “loved it.” Paying tribute to Fisher after her death on December 27, Abrams noted that the legacy she has left extends beyond her royal history in the galaxy. “[Carrie Fisher] will be remembered not just as Princess Leia but as an unbelievable wit, an incredible writer, amazing performer, [and] an amazing friend.” The Star Wars producer described Carrie as a woman who “will be missed deeply by so many,” particularly those who knew her personally. “Certainly those who knew her have a massive hole in their hearts, all of us,” added Abrams. Carrie Fisher poses at the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” premiere. [Image by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP Images] As the Inquisitr reported, the official causes of death have been revealed both for Fisher and her famous mother Debbie Reynolds, who died at the hospital only a day after her daughter Carrie. The Star Wars actress suffered a heart attack, while her mother had a stroke, technically referred to as intracerebral hemorrhage, on December 28 at age 84. Insiders told the Hollywood Reporter that Fisher’s death on December 27 has sparked discussions among the Star Wars production team about their options to deal with the loss of their Princess Leia. They plan to take time to consider alternatives while also experiencing with their loss, said one of the insiders. “People are still deeply mourning Carrie’s death.” Princess Leia will shine in the next two Star Wars films, with a minimum of two critical scenes planned for Episode VIII and Episode IX, revealed the insiders. Watch for Fisher’s Leia to have a reunion with Luke Skywalker (famously portrayed by Mark Hamill) and a confrontation with Kylo Ren (played by Adam Driver). The sources also revealed that plans called for Princess Leia to be featured in a bigger part of Episode IX than VIII. Although the director of Episode VIII, Rian Johnson, has completed filming, Episode IX does not yet have a start date. The publication pointed out that because “both Force Awakens and Episode VIII began production at the beginning of a year…it is very likely that Episode IX will begin shooting in early 2018 for a December 2019 release.” Other directors and producers have had to face the tragedy and challenges of crafting films after the death of an actor, such as Paul Walker in Furious 7, noted the Hollywood Reporter. For the Star Wars team, options range from writing out Carrie Fisher’s role and reshooting her scenes to utilizing CGI effects, giving Fisher’s character a reduced role that would give audiences just a tantalizing glimpse of Leia. “Rogue One is the road map,” summed up a Star Wars insider in a reference to the film that made Carrie appear young once more. However, Oscar-winning VFX supervisor Michael Fink, who teaches at USC, pointed to the issue of ethics while also noting that it could be done. “Should we create additional roles for Princess Leia? I don’t think so.” But Fink also noted that he did not doubt that “given some of the recent work I’ve seen, there are filmmakers who will be willing to take up the challenge,” with the question of whether it would be ethical to do so remaining as a concern. [Featured Image by George Brich/AP Images]

