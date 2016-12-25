Carrie Fisher Update: Seriously Ill Star Wars Actress To Spend Christmas In Intensive Care

Even as the world celebrates the holidays, Star Wars fans everywhere are keeping Carrie Fisher in their thoughts, hoping that the seriously ill actress, best known for playing Princess Leia, will improve. Just a few days after suffering a cardiac-related incident in mid flight, Ms. Fisher has been moved to the intensive care unit at UCLA Medical Center, where she will remain until her condition improves. Meanwhile, Fisher is in the thoughts of her fans with many of them flooding social media with prayers and positive thoughts for a speedy recovery for the Star Wars icon. Star Wars Star Carrie Fisher Is Still Fighting An Uphill Battle As Carrie Fisher continues to fight for her life, Mark Hamill is just one of many sending thoughts and prayers. [Image by Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images] Ms. Fisher suffered a “cardiac episode” in mid flight on a trip from London back to Los Angeles two days ago and, while Los Angeles Times reports that the hospital isn’t releasing specific information on the Star Wars actress’ condition, it does seem that Carrie’s condition is still serious. The 60-year-old Star Wars actress was rushed to the hospital by paramedics as soon as the flight landed at LAX, and Fisher was apparently “in a lot of distress on the flight,” according to one unauthorized source. “Our thoughts are with our customer at this time,” an official United Airlines statement read in response to Carrie Fisher’s episode. Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother, says the actress is in stable condition, even though she remains in the hospital’s intensive care unit. “She’s obviously a very tough girl who’s survived many things,” Todd said. “I encourage everyone to pray for her.” Joely Fisher, also an actress performing at Laguna Playhouse, tweeted that she would be returning to the hospital to be with her sister, as soon as her performances were completed. Fisher’s Star Wars family have been just as supportive of Ms. Fisher as her blood relatives, sending messages of hope and prayer to the actress via Twitter. Among Carrie’s co-stars to offer their well-wishes are Luke Skywalker, Peter Mayhew (Chewbacca), Anthony Daniels (C-3PO), David Prowse (Darth Vader), and Billy Dee Williams (Lando Calrissian). “I’m shocked and saddened to hear the news about my dear friend. Our thoughts are with Carrie, her family, and friends,” co-star Harrison Ford said. Billie Lourd And Dog, Gary, Join Carrie Fisher At The Hospital Carrie Fisher receives visit from daughter Billie Lourd and pet, Gary. [Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images] Billie Lourd, who has starred with mother, Carrie Fisher, in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, is the latest family member to join Fisher in the hospital and, as Comicbook reports, Lourd has brought Carrie’s French Bulldog for the visit as well. Sources report that Gary has always been by Carrie’s side as a favored companion pet and was on the flight with her at the time of her cardiac episode. Meanwhile, Hollywood stars continue to offer their support and their hopes for a quick recovery for the Star Wars actress. William Shatner, the original captain of rival sci-fi series, Star Trek, shared that he has been a long time friend to Ms. Fisher and that her recovery is his only Christmas wish. “My wishes to U Carrie Fisher, are a complete & speedy recovery.Your Princess Leia is a true and beloved national treasure,” shared screenplay writer Carl Reiner. Warwick Davis, perhaps best known among Star Wars fans for his portrayal of Wicket the Ewok in the original trilogy, also shared love and hope for Carrie Fisher, whom he referred to as “our princess” in his tweet. Carrie Fisher has a long, troubled Hollywood history as the daughter of Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher. In fact, 1990’s Postcards from the Edge was based on Carrie’s own memoir of the same name, which documented her uneasy relationship with her mother. Among her long list of films, Carrie Fisher appeared in The Blue Brothers and The Man With One Red Shoe, earning her the distinction of being one of a select few to have worked with both James Belushi and his brother, John Belushi. May the force be with you, Carrie Fisher. [Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]

