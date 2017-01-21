Carrie Underwood Turns Down Nick Offerman's Proposal To Get Naked

Carrie Underwood turned down Nick Offerman’s proposal to get naked on air, according to Rolling Stone magazine. The 33-year-old country singer politely declined the Parks and Recreation star’s proposal to get naked together while on air. Yay! Thanks for having me @todayshow !!! It was fun!!! @caliabycarrie #StayThePath A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 18, 2017 at 11:52am PST When Carrie Underwood sat down with hosts Al Roker, Tamron Hall, and celebrity guest host Nick Offerman on the Today show on Wednesday, the seven-time Grammy winner discussed how it feels preparing for her performance at the 59th annual Grammy Awards, which will be held on February 12. Carrie Underwood, who was just announced to be one of 2017 Grammys performers, revealed she is obsessed with AMC’s The Walking Dead. The singer’s guest appearance on the show came just hours after it was announced her song “Dirty Laundry” became her 25th Number One song. It was quite a day for Carrie Underwood, as just hours after the episode had aired, the singer was honored as the Favorite Female Country Artist at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards. When Underwood came on the show, it all started out quite innocently, with the group talking about the country singer’s fashion line Calia as well as her skydiving adventures in Australia. What an amazing gift you all have given to me! Thank you, fans, for this! You rock! #PeoplesChoiceAwards A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 19, 2017 at 7:22pm PST But it escalated quite quickly when Offerman didn’t shy away from playfully suggesting the four of them – himself, Carrie Underwood, and hosts Roker and Hall – get naked. “I think every once in a while I have to do something that’s out of character, just to prove that I could.” But the group politely declined the so-tempting offer and moved on with the interview. Carrie Underwood described how it feels preparing for next month’s Grammy Awards, where the singer and fellow country superstar Keith Urban have been recently announced as performers. Carrie Underwood says that since she’s representing country music, she wants to do “a good job” on the stage that is so “multi genre.” The country singer confessed that she wants her genre and her fans to be “proud,” which is why she’ll bring her “best” to the show. Carrie Underwood’s song “Church Bells” is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance category, in which the 33-year-old singer will be up against Miranda Lambert’s “Vice,” Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” Brandy Clark’s “Love Can Go to Hell,” and Maren Morris’s “My Church.” #FBF to what I feel like was the last sunny day in Nashville…I’m about done with this gloomy weather. It makes me tired. And I miss playing on the slides at the park ????…I mean…my son misses playing on the slides at the park. ???? Hat and jacket are, of course, @caliabycarrie ❤️❤️❤️#StayThePath A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 13, 2017 at 5:27pm PST Carrie Underwood, who has hinted she’ll be taking much of this year off from touring to focus on her family and songwriting, also revealed that she is obsessed with hit AMC series The Walking Dead. The mother-of-one admitted she once had an awkward red carpet encounter with the show’s actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. Hoping that the AMC series’ creators were listening, Carrie Underwood also admitted she would love to be a guest star on the show. In fact, just playing the role of a zombie would suffice, as the country singer says it would be “just a little thing” but still she could brag about it and say, “I was there and a part of it!” I had such a great time last night at the #GoldenGlobes ! It was such a pleasure to chat with and present with @theofficialsting . How is this my life?! ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) on Jan 9, 2017 at 6:33pm PST Apart from Carrie Underwood, 10-time Grammy winner John Legend and eight-time Grammy winners Metallica are also set to perform at the upcoming Grammy Awards show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, according to E! Online. In fact, Carrie Underwood is set to perform in duet with fellow country star Keith Urban, who is nominated for a Grammy in the same category as Underwood. In December, it was announced that Beyoncé leads the pack of Grammy 2017 nominees with a whopping nine nominations. While Carrie Underwood has only one nod at the upcoming James Corden-hosted awards show, Drake, Rihanna, and Kanye West all have eight nominations. The 59th annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 12. [Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]