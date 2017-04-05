Celebrities And Their Controversial Relationship With Fellow Celebs; Bisexuality And Lesbianism

Past and present celebrities open up about their controversial relationship with fellow celebs as they tackle issues of bisexuality, same-sex marriage, and lesbianism. These actresses and actors boldly talk about their gender status without hesitations despite the backlash they would receive from critics. To be honest, people think that it’s so easy to be in their shoes— meaning living the dream of being famous and popular but little did they know that becoming a celebrity comes at a great expense. [Image by Rick Kern/Getty Images] The downside of being famous The most common intangible thing that celebs lose is their sense of privacy. Everything they do and they say is monitored by the public. Even the slightest mistake with their usage of words is a big deal already and a minor wardrobe malfunction stays on the news for a couple of weeks. They have to be careful and mindful of their actions and maintain a good record throughout their career. Hence, it is not surprising that famous people try to avoid taking a selfie with a fan or anything that goes beyond their remaining bubble of privacy without permission. Remember Justin Bieber and the way he reacted when someone wants to take a photo with him? That didn’t end well, though. As a result, celebrities’ who are having a controversial relationship with fellow celebs makes big news and most especially if that alleged lover has the same sex with the said actor. Nonetheless, a few of these stars took the challenge to confidently talk about their sexuality, amidst the controversy that follows suit. After all, nothing beats the happiness and relief in knowing that people see you as who you are and not as someone you are forced to present as. Keeping a good image is one while being true to who you are is another. Celebrities who are not afraid to speak up A couple of them prefer to speak up about their sexual identity. Celebrities and their controversial relationship with fellow celebs aren’t exactly a taboo in Hollywood. In fact, the number of celebs who opted to reveal their sexual identity is continuing to grow. If normal people can be who they want to be, what makes the Hollywood stars any different? [Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images] Actress Kristen Stewart admitted that she feels different when she’s in a relationship with a girl rather than with a guy. The “Twilight” star added that she felt ridiculous to be in a relationship she’s forced to be with. “But then it changed when I started dating a girl. I was like, ‘Actually, to hide this provides the implication that I’m not down with it or I’m ashamed of it,’ so I had to alter how I approached being in public. It opened my life up and I’m so much happier,” Stewart said. Demi Lovato was also one of the few who spoke out about her stand in bisexuality. The “Body on me” singer said that all of her songs are inspired by personal experiences. Although she didn’t confirm or denied anything about her sexual identity, Demi said she has been experimenting with her songs’ meaning. Thank you Dallas!! Miss you already!!! A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT Former Disney star Miley Cyrus didn’t deny her being pansexual. At 22, she confessed that she has been going out on dates with anyone whom she’s comfortable with. “Divergent” actress Shailene Woodley told fans that she falls in love with human beings based on who they are, regardless of their gender. American singer Kesha agreed with Shailene’s point-of-view, saying that she looks into the spirit that exudes from a certain person whether her companion is a man or a woman. we off to cause some trouble… with love ???? #UpToUs #portugal #nodapl #WEGOTTHIS #websummit A post shared by shailene woodley (@shailenewoodley) on Nov 5, 2016 at 10:20pm PDT Amber Heard spoke at The Economist’s Pride & Prejudice Summit in New York City that she has always been an avid protester against LGBT discrimination. No one questioned the female partner whom she’s always spotted with but when she announced the relationship to a reporter at a red carpet event, she said, “then I saw I was attached to a label…I quickly became not actress Amber Heard, but out lesbian Amber heard. It did impact my career.” [Featured Image by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images]