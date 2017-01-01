Celebrities Who Have Died In 2016: George Michael, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds Add To Incredibly Long List In Final Week

While many have been waiting for 2016 to come to an end so that they can move on with their lives, try new things, and see what lies ahead for them. So many others want to see 2016 come to an end due to the long list of celebrities who have died throughout the year and it is far too long. An absolutely insane amount of famous names have lost their lives this year with the final week adding big-time stars such as Carrie Fisher, George Michael, and Debbie Reynolds. Just a couple of days after Christmas, CNN reported the death of Star Wars‘ own Princess Leia as Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60. Her death took place a mere four days after she suffered a cardiac event on a flight from London to Los Angeles which saw her never come back around. A little over one day later, Fisher’s mother Debbie Reynolds passed away at the age of 84 and USA Today reported some thought the loss of her daughter was just too much. Todd Fisher, Reynolds’ son, said that his mother “didn’t die of a broken heart; she left to be with Carrie.” [Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images] Other notable actors and actresses to pass away in 2016: Robert Vaughn Alan Rickman Gene Wilder Alexis Arquette Kenny Baker Anton Yelchin Abe Vigoda Patty Duke Zsa Zsa Gabor Doris Roberts Garry Shandling Alan Thicke Richard Libertini Alan Young The final week of the year was also hard to take as it included the loss of music legend George Michael who passed away on Christmas morning. As reported by the BBC, Michael was said to have “passed away peacefully” at the young age of 53. Passed George Michael’s house tonight, from a far, but could see many, many candles lit. Very peaceful and beautiful, in a heartbreaking way — wendy kemp (@wendynkemp1) December 29, 2016 He is only one of numerous musical celebrities who lost their lives in 2016. It was a year that saw talents such as David Bowie, Merle Haggard, John Berry, Prince, and many others fade out and new music to never again come forth from their brilliant minds. Other notable musicians to pass away in 2016: Prince Leonard Cohen Pete Burns David Bowie PM Dawn Glenn Frey Merle Haggard Maurice White Nick Menza John Berry Frank Sinatra, Jr. Dale “Buffin” Griffin Leon Russell The sports world lost a lot of big-time players and names in 2016 as well with the most recent coming by way of a freak accident. Celebrities die for all sorts of reasons as does everyone, but the death of former NFL star Keion Carpenter is so incredibly tragic. Former NFL veteran Keion Carpenter dies after freak accident on family vacation https://t.co/nxScqLbXfe via @YahooSports pic.twitter.com/hfPV2ftQEg — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) December 29, 2016 As reported by Yahoo, the 39-year-old former Atlanta Falcon and Buffalo Bill was running with his song, slipped, fell, hit his head, and ended up in a coma. Not long after that, he ended up passing away at far too young an age. Other notable sports deaths in 2016: Dennis Green – football Fulton Walker – football Dennis Byrd – football John Saunders – sportscasting Sean Rooks – basketball Jose Fernandez – baseball Gordie Howe – hockey Joe Garagiola – baseball Nate Thurmond – basketball Balls Mahoney – wrestling Buddy Ryan – football Pat Summitt – basketball Muhammad Ali – boxing Kimbo Slice – fighting Joe McKnight – football Will Smith – football Dave Mirra – BMX Arnold Palmer – golf Carlos Alberto Torres – soccer Chyna – wrestling Looking outside the worlds of movies, sports, and music, there were a number of other big names that passed away in 2016 and their loss will have a huge effect on the world. Celebrities aren’t just in the world of entertainment and here are some others who left us this year: John Glenn Nancy Reagan Sydney Schanberg Mother Mary Angelica Harper Lee Antonin Scalia Pat Conroy Fidel Castro Janet Reno To be perfectly honest with you, 2016 was easily one of the worst years in history as far as the loss of big-time celebrities. Some of the names that were taken during this year went far before their time on this planet should have been up, and that makes things even more depressing. A full list of celebrities who died in 2016 is so sad to see and having names such as George Michael, Debbie Reynolds, and Carrie Fisher added makes this a year that many are happy to see come to an end. [Featured Image by Sean Gallup/Getty Images]

