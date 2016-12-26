Channing Tatum In Demand By Both Tom Hanks And 'Grey's Anatomy's' Ellen Pompeo

Channing Tatum will be starring in the Splash remake, according to Entertainment Weekly. But how about Tatum and Tom Hanks playing a gay couple in that remake? Tom Hanks Wants To Star In Gay Version Of ‘Splash’ With Channing Tatum https://t.co/KeAB5Lqgc8 pic.twitter.com/AgLk0SgQDu — Kevin Klehr (@kevinklehr) November 5, 2016 This was actually the idea proposed by Tom Hanks, who starred as Allen Bauer in the original 1984 film. Hanks’ character falls in love with the mermaid of his dreams played by Darryl Hannah. In the gender-swapped remake, Channing Tatum will star as the mermaid. Interestingly, Channing Tatum was only 4-years-old when the original 1984 film starring Hanks was released. And it looks like Hanks wouldn’t mind starring opposite the Magic Mike star as his love interest. During his brief red carpet talk with The Associated Press during the premiere of Inferno, Hanks said no one had ever asked him about starring in the remake. “I figure if they were really going to be bold, I would come back as Allen Bauer, and I would go off with Channing Tatum. That would be a bold movie, and I am suggesting it right now.” Channing Tatum really, really wants Tom Hanks to be in the Splash remake https://t.co/vqvnQp6rDR pic.twitter.com/lmqXiierCu — entertainment.ie (@entertainmentIE) November 4, 2016 Even though many Channing Tatum fans would love to see the 36-year-old Magic Mike actor play Hanks’ love interest in the Splash remake, it’s unlikely such a project will ever happen. In the remake, Jillian Bell, who starred opposite Tatum in 22 Jump Street, will play Hanks’ original landlocked role. In the original film, Hanks’ character fell in love with a mermaid who saved him from almost drowning. The original movie’s director, Ron Howard, will serve as one of the producers of the remake starring Channing Tatum and Bell. Interestingly, Howard directed Hanks in Inferno, which hit theaters earlier this year, but it appears that he had never offered the Oscar-winning actor the chance to appear in the Splash remake opposite Channing Tatum. In his recent interview with The Associated Press, Howard admitted that the remake with Channing Tatum as a mermaid is “a bit of an experiment,” and said, “it’ll be a lot of fun.” It’s yet unclear who’ll direct the remake, but it was announced that Marja-Lewis Ryan is writing the script. Channing Tatum in the role of a mermaid sounds like fun, but how about Tatum wearing scrubs? Ellen Pompeo, who has played the lead role on Grey’s Anatomy for 13 years, revealed that she wants to see both Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan on the show, according to Extra TV. In an interview with Extra TV, Pompeo revealed who her dream co-stars for the ABC series would be. “I love the two of them. I think they’re adorable… I’d be happy with just Jenna, to be honest. I really want to do a dance video with her.” Ooohhhh @shondarhimes @msdebbieallen make this happen for @EllenPompeo get @channingtatum or @jennaldewan on @GreysABC pic.twitter.com/wjEQ0Pl6zD — Quina Gonzalez (@ANIUSHKA) October 31, 2016 In fact, earlier this year, Pompeo went as far as suggesting to Grey’s Anatomy showrunner Shonda Rhimes that the show needs to have Channing Tatum as a firefighter rescuing Taylor Swift and his wife Dewan, as special guests for the show’s 300th episode. Channing Tatum and Dewan met on the set of their movie Step Up in 2006 and married three years later in Malibu. The lovebirds were recently spotted at Los Angeles International Airport, according to the Daily Mail. But it seems that Channing Tatum and his wife decided to take a little time for themselves this time, as the duo were without their 3-year-old daughter Everly. But according to People magazine, the pair certainly made it up to their daughter by taking her to see a performance of The Nutcracker just prior to Christmas. Channing Tatum and his wife are big believers in the importance of spending time together without their daughter. Dewan-Tatum said that it’s she and her husband strive to be conscious about “giving everyone equal attention.” “I’ll think, ‘Okay, I’ve been with my daughter a lot, so Channing and I need a date night.’” More proof that Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan are relationship goals: https://t.co/kXC2QpTW7c pic.twitter.com/D6r9vRYbs2 — The Knot (@theknot) December 23, 2016 Dewan is currently starring in CW’s hit show Supergirl, while Tatum is working on an impressive five projects at the same time. The next time Channing Tatum’s fans will see the handsome actor on big screens is next summer, when Kingsman: The Golden Circle debuts. [Featured Image by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]

