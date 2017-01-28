Charlotte McKinney Talks About Being Bullied Because Of Her Large Breasts

Charlotte McKinney candidly spoke about being bullied for her figure when she was younger as the model stated this is why she doesn’t have many female friends. The 23-year-old McKinney was quoted by People as she discussed her past experiences with bullies who body shamed her. She said her body started growing at a young age, which made things awkward for her as bullies took notice. “I didn’t have any girlfriends. A lot of my friends were guys, and I was called a s**t by a lot of people. I was just growing these large breasts at such a young age, not really knowing what to do with them or how to wear them. So it was definitely awkward.” The article stated the bullying got so bad that Charlotte was forced to drop out of that particular school. McKinney added that sometimes the bullying would get physical as people would throw their drinks on her when she attended parties. She now uses her platform as a well-known model to address the issue as she shares her story. [Image by Victor Chavez/Getty Images] “Girls would yell at me and call me a s**t. I would go to parties and get beer thrown on my head — there was so much bullying. It was just so awful, and that’s why now I kind of use my platform to promote anti-bullying.” Charlotte also brought up the fact bullying is now worse than when she was young thanks to social media. “I try to use what I went through to be a voice for it, because it’s still happening and getting even worse now with social media.” Indeed, the news is constantly filled with stories about young people taking their lives as they suffer from relentless online bullying, which is a tough problem to tackle. And while Charlotte is now embracing her curves as a swimsuit model, she did tell People she’s not against getting a breast reduction in the future. “I’ve been thinking about it. They’ve definitely gotten smaller from my diet and over time. So I can see myself getting a reduction or a lift in the future.” ???? A photo posted by charlottemckinney (@charlottemckinney) on Jan 25, 2017 at 6:57pm PST However, her breasts aren’t the only things Charlotte has thought about changing as she continued to discuss plastic surgery with the site. “I’ve always said I want to get a nose job, but I think it just makes you lose your face. Some things that aren’t perfect on people are actually extremely gorgeous. I think we all have funny features that we don’t like.” But it seems as if the model is rethinking her prior stance on plastic surgery as she learns to love her imperfections. And despite being bullied and made fun of because of her appearance, McKinney states these features are what makes her who she is. “My nose — one side is really out and the other is really in. I’ve been made fun of for it. But if I changed it, I wouldn’t look like me. That’s a feature [that] makes my face and makes me who I am.” While Charlotte may be pointing out what she considers her flaws, her fans are fully embracing the model’s beauty. With over 1 million followers on Instagram, McKinney is proving she has the platform to address body shaming and bullying, which is exactly what she does. Back in 2015, she discussed how negative online comments would sometimes bring her down. The Daily Mail reported on Charlotte’s statements as she discussed her insecurities. “I can feel so bad about myself, especially if I start to pay attention to the kinds of stupid comments around the Internet.” Charlotte proves nobody is immune to bullying or suffering at the hands of internet trolls as she admitted to feeling ugly despite trying to have a positive attitude. “I have moments where I feel incredibly ugly, or fat, and it sucks, you know? I’ll usually try to keep a positive attitude, because I’m really so grateful for where I am, and the life I get to live, but I definitely have to work hard not to feel insecure.” It seems this model may be more relatable than her fans imagined as she continues to address the issue of bullying and how it affects her life to this day. [Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]