Cheryl Burke Reveals She Wants Blake Shelton As 'Dancing With The Stars' Partner: Could He Be Joining The Show?

It is about time for a new season of Dancing With the Stars, and there is a lot of speculation going on right now about who might end up joining the show. IB Times shared that pro dancer Cheryl Burke is speaking out about who she would like to have as a partner on the show and she has her heart set on a couple of guys that might never do the show. Blake Shelton is one name that Cheryl threw around, and now the fans can’t stop thinking about what a great idea this match on the show would be. She has had some pretty good dance partners over the years, but Blake is someone fans would love to see on the show and these two would make a great match. The talented @blakeshelton is here rehearsing for his #PCAs performance & television debut of “Every Time I Hear That Song” tonight! pic.twitter.com/niaIoCRbu0 — People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) January 18, 2017 Cheryl Burke teased Season 24 on the People’s Choice Awards red carpet Wednesday night. It has not been announced that she will return, but it does sound like it will happen. Cheryl was on that red carpet with some pretty big names including Blake Shelton. Cheryl even admitted that her favorite dance she has ever done on the show was her Season 2 freestyle “Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy” with then-partner Drew Lachey. Blake Shelton would be a great dance partner for a song like this one. When asked about who she wants to be her partner on the show, Cheryl said “[I] would love to partner up with Blake Shelton. I always say people that would never do it.” It does sound like she thinks that Blake Shelton would never do the show, but they have been able to get people all the time they didn’t think would do it. Blake does already work for NBC on The Voice so that might be a bit of a conflict of interest. .@blakeshelton backstage with the best prize of all… his love @gwenstefani! #PCAs pic.twitter.com/b2JkSZAehi — ExtraTV (@extratv) January 19, 2017 Blake Shelton was on Dancing With the Stars back in 2011, but it wasn’t as a dancer. Taste of Country shared that the singer was on the show to do a performance of his song Footloose. Blake Shelton sang the song while Julianne Hough and Kenny Wormack did a dance to it. They starred in the movie and Blake sang the hit song. Julianne did admit to being a bit nervous that night. They weren’t able to get Blake out on the dance floor just yet. Season 24 of Dancing With the Stars is working on casting right now. Blake Shelton does actually live in Oklahoma, but he is out in LA a lot for his job on The Voice and also spending time with his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani. There have been a lot of rumors fly that Blake and Gwen would get married, but they haven’t tied the knot just yet. Being on a show like Dancing With the Stars would just give Blake Shelton a reason to be in California more, which it doesn’t seem like he would mind. One issue that Blake and Cheryl could have is that he is over a foot taller than her, but they would figure it out. What do you think of Cheryl Burke’s idea of having Blake Shelton as a partner on Dancing With the Stars? Do you think that he would be great for the show? Sound off in the comments section below on your thoughts, and don’t miss DWTS when it returns to ABC this spring. Right now, you can watch new episodes of The Bachelor on Monday nights where you normally get to see DWTS. [Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for People’s Choice Awards]