Chris Brown And Krista Santiago Dating? 'Party' Singer Gifts Diamond Rolex To New Rumored Girlfriend

Chris Brown and Krista Santiago may have ignited dating rumors just two months ago, but it looks like the duo has already made their relationship status official as sources close to Brown weigh-in on the true nature of the “Party” singer’s romance with the young model. Brown and Santiago first found themselves at the center of dating reports in October after they were spotted together in attendance at a Halloween event in San Diego, just weeks after Chris was simultaneously linked to model Cydney Christine who later shot down the romance claims on social media. While neither Chris nor Krista has commented on the recent dating speculation, several gossip sites have already begun reporting that the duo is in fact an official couple; last month, The Shade Room posted video footage of Chris Brown and Krista Santiago partying it up at Parq Restaurant & Nightclub while in San Diego, further fueling claims suggesting that the duo may be more than just friends. #PressPlay: #ChrisBrown spotted performing at #ParqSD with his rumored new boo #KristaSantiago last night ???? @agatacm A video posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Nov 1, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT In addition, several Breezy-dedicated fan sites had also begun pointing out that Chris has been frequenting Krista Santiago’s Instagram page as of late, with some even noting that Brown has been seen “liking” many of the model’s posts over the past few weeks. Chris liked 12.19.16 #chrisbrown #cbreezylikes #chrisbrownofficial #teambreezy #breezy A photo posted by @cbreezylikes on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:29am PST Chris liked 12.13.16 #chrisbrown #chrisbrownlikes #cbreezylikes #chrisbrownofficial A photo posted by @cbreezylikes on Dec 12, 2016 at 10:37pm PST While neither Chris nor Krista has acknowledged the attention surrounding their alleged romance, sources close to Brown are now opening up about the nature of the duo’s relationship while also revealing more details about the duo’s most recent hangout in honor of Santiago’s birthday earlier this month. According to The Shade Room, a “reliable source” close to Chris Brown has confirmed that Breezy and Krista is officially a couple and that the duo recently celebrated the model’s birthday at Chris’ home in Tarzana last week. Last Tuesday, Krista Santiago took to Twitter to comment on her impending 25th birthday on December 13th, albeit neglecting to comment on her plans for her milestone celebration. However, according to Brown’s source, Krista spent the evening with Chris at his home where the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer reportedly gifted her a personalized cake and diamond Rolex in honor of her special day. can’t believe I’m turning 25 tomorrow ???? — krista santiago (@KristaSantiago) December 13, 2016 Observant fans were quick to point out that Krista briefly posted a photo of her brand new Rolex on Snapchat on the night of her birthday, however, quickly deleted the post after it had begun circulating on social media. The source further reveals that Brown and Santiago later attended another party for the model’s birthday, although neither Chris nor Krista made mention of the bash on their respective social media pages. Chris Brown Spoils New Gf Krista Santiago With Diamond … : https://t.co/b4LF6C5xMJ,, pic.twitter.com/jZTnJzKEBp — Kaylee Smith (@Smith1Kaylee) December 21, 2016 RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR Is Chris Brown Dating Krista Santiago? ‘Kriss Kross’ Singer Spotted With Rumored New Girlfriend Chris Brown And Krista Santiago Dating? ‘Famous’ Singer Unveils New Art Project With Rumored Girlfriend On Instagram Are Chris Brown And Cydney Christine Dating? Singer’s Rumored Girlfriend Throws Shade At Karrueche Tran On Instagram Karrueche Tran Denies Being Friends With Cydney Christine Amid Chris Brown Dating Rumors The news comes just weeks after Chris Brown gushed over a collaborative art project that he and Krista had completed together, taking to Instagram to share a photo of the Dragonball Z-inspired painting with the caption, “#KONFUZED COLLAB with @kristasantiago.” #KONFUZED COLLAB wit @kristasantiago ???? A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Nov 23, 2016 at 1:27am PST Santiago also took to her own personal Instagram account to show off the finished artwork to her followers, albeit neglecting to tag Chris Brown in the caption of her post. Despite Chris Brown having heated-up dating rumors with Los Angeles-based model Cydney Christine just weeks before his San Diego hang out with Krista Santiago, Cydney took to Twitter to personally dispel the dating speculation between herself and Brown after photos of the duo began to emerge on social media. After being spotted together at a women’s volleyball match in September, Chris Brown and Cydney Christine found themselves at the center of dating claims until the young model was accused of dissing Brown’s former girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, on social media, thus prompting Christine to speak out against the rumors suggesting that she and Breezy are anything more than close friends. Cydney Christine, Chris Brown New Girlfriend https://t.co/1oIwsIHCnK pic.twitter.com/cTLjgz4l4S — Empire Boo Boo Kitty (@EmpireBBK) September 23, 2016 After one fan took to Cydney’s Instagram page to imply that Karrueche Tran may “wanna fight” her as a result of the newly emerged dating rumors between her and Brown, Christine replied to the fan with the comment, “she can try lol,” instantly fueling feud rumors between Cydney and Karrueche. [Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images] Once fans began attacking the model on social media for her reported diss on Karrueche, who has continued to shoot down rumors suggesting that she is looking to reconcile with Breezy after calling off their longtime relationship in 2015, Cydney took to Twitter to reveal that her Instagram comment about Tran was taken out of context and that she did not intend to diss the fellow model on social media. What do you think of the Chris Brown and Krista Santiago dating reports, do you think the duo is officially a couple or will they continue to keep quiet amid the new rumors? [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

