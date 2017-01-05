Chris Brown And Soulja Boy To Box It Out According To Floyd Mayweather

The fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy will be heading to a boxing ring according to a Twitter post by boxing legend Floyd Mayweather. Soulja Boy also shared the boxing promo via his own social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/onDK89FzKR — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) January 5, 2017 According to CNN, the fight began as a war of words between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy after Brown became furious with Soulja for liking an Instagram picture of Chris’ ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. Soulja Boy took the fight public when he posted on Twitter that Brown had called him and wanted to fight. The argument went back and forth on social media with both Brown and Soulja Boy trading disses. Fans spent the day backing each musician and placing mock bets as to who would win in a real fight but no one probably expected an actual boxing match to emerge from it all, especially given Soulja Boy’s seeming remorse for rattling Chris Brown’s cage. According to US Weekly, Soulja Boy issued a video apology via Twitter Wednesday morning following two days of his beefing with Brown. In the video, Soulja blamed some of his behavior on the recent hospitalization of his mother but also said he wanted to make music with Chris Brown in the future rather than continue to fight. “I know she’s (Soulja Boy’s mother) not proud of my actions and what I’ve been doing recently” he explained. “I wanna make music with Chris Brown … To all the media, to all the blogs, to all my homies from the hood that feel like I been on some hot boy s–t, I apologize. I’m back to the music.” Chris Brown, however, wasn’t so quick to apologize. While there are questions as to whether or not the purported match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy is legitimate or just another one of Mayweather’s attempts at humor or some sort of publicity stunt, Brown posted his own confirmation on Instagram saying the fight really will take place. Chris also thanked Mayweather and encouraged the betting to begin. @adamscherr99 @wweaallday21 @spifftv it’s been amazing to see how many people tune in to negativity. NOW THAT WE HAVE YOUR UNDIVIDED ATTENTION…. BOXING MATCH SET. Legally. Man to Man. NO MORE DISSING AND NO MORE BULLSHIT. ME AS A BLACK MAN, looked back at my actions on social media and what I though of myself is this… “CLOWN”. SO THIS ISNT AN APOLOGY. IM TAKING RESPONSIBILITY FOR MY IGNORANCE. @adrienbroner @floydmayweather @50cent WE IN THE RING WIT IT. TAKE YA BETS NOW. #CELEBRITYBOXING CHALLENGE ACCEPTED. #stayclassy #OHBSPORTS @twincharlo @futureofboxing A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 4, 2017 at 5:19pm PST Despite Soulja Boy’s change of heart and attempt at smoothing things over with Brown, perhaps the possibility of getting to trade actual jabs instead of verbal ones was a little too intriguing for either Chris Brown or Soulja Boy to pass up. And then Floyd Mayweather entered the picture. Floyd Mayweather is a master fight promoter having become one of the highest paid athletes of all time. In 2016, according to Forbes, Mayweather was worth an estimated $340 million and Floyd hasn’t even had a boxing match since September 12, 2015. While a lot of Floyd Mayweather’s focus since retiring with a 49 and 0 record has been in promoting a possible bout with UFC champion Conor McGregor, Mayweather no doubt saw the potential income promoting a real fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy could bring. Mayweather could’ve also been egged on by former business partner 50 Cent, however. Former business partners Floyd Mayweather and 50 Cent appear to be promoting a boxing match between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. [Image by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company.] 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather were friends and business partners in TMT Promotions but according to Boxing Insider, 50 Cent broke the news via Twitter in 2012 that he and Mayweather had parted ways and he was forming his own promotion company SMS Promotions. On Wednesday, 50 Cent took to Instagram to say the fight between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy would be happening courtesy of Mayweather Promotions and challenged Floyd to bet some cash on the fight. Though Mayweather hasn’t commented on whether or not he will accept the bet, 50 Cent says he is putting his money on Chris Brown. According to the promo poster, no official date has been set for the Brown versus Soulja Boy bout but if the boxing match is real, it seems Mayweather has every intention of putting it on pay-per-view. Pay-per-view has been kind in the past to Mayweather who took in $600 million for his fight against Manny Pacquiao. There’s no word on whether or not Mayweather will offer any boxing training for Chris Brown or Soulja Boy or if it will be a straight up street fight. If the fight promo isn’t a joke, would you be willing to purchase the pay-per-view boxing match? Tell us what you think! [Featured image of Soulja Boy by Maury Phillips/Getty Images for BET; Chris Brown by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Drai’s Beachclub-Nightclub.]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx