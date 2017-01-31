Chris Brown Lambo Crash Shocking Reaction: Is Brown Finally Maturing?

Chris Brown’s Lambo, a $500,000 car, was found completely totaled near Beverly Hills earlier this week, reports The Boombox. The “Loyal” singer’s reaction to the horrific car crash, while explosive, was uncharacteristic to say the least. Is this the beginning of a new and more mature Chris Brown? Back to the basics A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jun 4, 2015 at 9:11pm PDT First, it should be noted that Brown was not driving his Lambo when it was crashed. TMZ took photos of the crash and showed them to Chris before he even got a chance to learn it had happened, and, according to them, he was absolutely furious. He told them one of his friends had borrowed the Lambo to take it out for a spin. He would not reveal the name of the friend, who Brown says does not have anywhere near the money to reimburse him, but he told the press he knows exactly who it was and was going to give them some hell. One might expect Chris Brown to lash out at the press or attempt some petty revenge after learning his prize Lambo had been utterly destroyed; it would not go against his character in the least. Brown has gained a reputation among the media as being the epitome of a loose cannon, always trying to stir the pot and create controversy, presumably to try and attract free publicity. Even Brown himself, in December of 2015, admitted his personality is a bit overbearing. “The mindset I was in when I was younger, it was full of arrogance, like, ‘Yeah I’m an a**hole like, so what, f**k it, I got money,’” he said in an interview conducted by Notion magazine and relayed by Hollywood Life at the time. He spoke as if he was going to change his ways, but since then, he has been engaging in the same juvenile antics. For instance, just a few recent Inquisitr articles about Brown have recounted how he terrorized a neighbor’s yard on his ATV and then fled the scene, or his thuggish online feud with rival hip-hop artist Soulja Boy. –> PICTURES Of Chris Brown Riding An ATV On The Set Of DJ Khaled’s New Music Video #TeamBREEZY pic.twitter.com/zOeIKMLVrb — ╳ B R E E Z Y ╳ (@ChrisBrownSCOOP) September 3, 2015 The point is, one could not be blamed for expecting Brown to try something similarly ill-advised after he learnt about his Lambo’s demise. Surprisingly, though, Chris kept his head and remained reasonable about the situation. He remained calm, not using expletives or otherwise going off on the press. He proceeded to go around to his seven friends who he had given keys to all his cars and take the keys back. Finally, he took a video of his incredible fleet of luxury vehicles and posted it on Instagram, as if to say “Hey, it sucks that I lost my Lambo, but it’s not the end of the world. Just look at all the other options I have.” Always wanted HOTWHEELZ! We FALL AND FAIL AND FOCUS THEN FLOURISH! ❤️???? A video posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Jan 26, 2017 at 6:29am PST Of course, one of the vehicles shown is the same ATV he has been using recently to ride recklessly — and shirtlessly — around the streets of LA, drawing complaints from other drivers, but that’s beside the point. And finally, Brown dismissed the situation and went off to protest Donald Trump’s recently passed (and very heavily criticized) Muslim ban, a topic covered in more detail by another recent Inquisitr article. A level-headed response to a seriously damaging incident and an interest in political activism? Is Chris Brown actually making good on what he said in the interview mentioned above and growing up? If so, it’s about time! It may even help Chris Brown to regain the trust of his ex, Rihanna, who, as per Radar Online, he has been spending more time with as of late. Do you think we are witnessing the dawn of a new age for Chris Brown, or is this just a dud? Make yourself heard in the comments section below. [Featured image by Rich Fury/Invision/AP Images]