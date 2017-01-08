Chris Brown's Rumored Girlfriends, Cydney Christine And Krista Santiago, Speak Out Amid Breezy's Feud With Soulja Boy

Chris Brown isn’t backing down when it comes to his increasingly heated social media feud with Soulja Boy, but it looks like Breezy isn’t the only one having to defend himself against the “Crank That” rapper’s recent attacks. Just days after Brown confirmed his plans to take on Soulja Boy in a one-on-one celebrity boxing match, it appears that the rapper has moved on to dissing Chris’ rumored girlfriends, Cydney Christine and Krista Santiago, on Instagram in an effort to get a rise out of his newfound enemy. On Saturday, Soulja Boy took to Instagram to continue his ongoing social media beef with Chris Brown, this time by choosing to take aim at the singer’s dating life by singling out a few of the women that Breezy has been romantically linked to over the past couple of months. Despite receiving heat from fans after dragging Chris Brown’s baby mama, Nia Guzman, and daughter, Royalty Brown, into their increasingly heated beef, Soulja Boy has now turned to Brown’s rumored flings, Cydney Christine and Krista Santiago, in order to further escalate his online feud with the singer-songwriter. #SouljaBoy starting the day of right where he left off yesterday ????#Petty #ChrisBrown A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 7, 2017 at 8:14am PST The rapper began his online spat with Brown early Saturday morning by taking to Instagram to post a collage of photos of himself hanging out with Brown’s previously rumored fling, Cydney Christine, alongside a photo of the model hanging courtside with Breezy during a USC vs. UCLA women’s volleyball match last year. “*laughing-crying emojis* took that N***** B****,” Soulja Boy captioned his post, thereby igniting speculation that the rapper may have also had a romantic relationship with the Los Angeles-based beauty, The Shade Room reports. #ChrisBrown spotted with a new thang #CydneyChristine ???? A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 22, 2016 at 8:56am PDT The rapper went on to post another photo of himself alongside one of Brown’s rumored flings, this time sharing the pic with the caption, “I f**** so many of Chris girls maybe that’s why he mad,” before quickly deleting the post, Holly Gozzip reports. While Chris Brown neglected to comment on Soulja Boy’s latest round of disses, it didn’t take long for Cydney Christine to speak out after being dragged into the duo’s latest social media feud; the model took to her personal Instagram account on Saturday to swiftly shut down the Chris Brown and Soulja Boy dating rumors before slamming fans for attacking her on the social media site. “I’m not sure why this is happening or how I got into it,” Cydney Christine began in her lengthy text post, as captured in a screengrab by The Shade Room. “I’m tired of the constant harassment and disrespect for no reason from the same person. I’ve never done anything to anyone and I’d really appreciate it if I can be left alone.” ✌️️❤️????Niki’s game A photo posted by Cydney Christine (@imcydneychristine) on Sep 21, 2016 at 4:46pm PDT “I’ve been quiet in many situations but it’s time to stand up for myself,” Christine continued before going on to criticize fans who continually attack her on social media despite the lack of evidence of her rumored romance with Breezy and Soulja Boy. “Being called a ‘b****’ publicly for no reason is uncalled for. That’s not cool. I haven’t talked to either one of these people in months if not a year (TO THIS DAY).” A lot of people speak my name like they know me. — Cydney Christine (@CydneyCBaby) January 8, 2017 Cydney Christine then concluded her post by thanking those fans who came to her defense amid the Soulja Boy and Chris Brown drama before asking the public to be more wary of the rumors that they read online, “Im publicly asking to PLEASE be left alone (by him) and don’t believe everything you see guys. Have a blessed day. Cydney Christine *heart emoji*.” Christine later went on to caption her post with a note that further aimed to clarify her alleged relationship status with both Brown and Soulja Boy, noting, “I haven’t been in a relationship/messed with anyone.” Similarly, Brown’s most recently rumored girlfriend, Krista Santiago, also spoke out against the increased attention from fans amid Chris and Soulja Boy’s headline-making beef; the model took to Instagram to defend herself against the fan hate earlier this week while requesting that people stop attempting to dig into her personal life due to her alleged romance with the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer. holiday’s are over, let’s get back to work! ???? @industrymodelmanagement A photo posted by Krista Santiago ???? (@kristasantiago) on Jan 3, 2017 at 4:14pm PST In a screengrab captured by Holly Gozzip, Krista Santiago can be seen responding to a fan who questioned whether or not the model is with Brown or “just a piece of a**,” prompting the model to slam her online haters who only comment on her photos in an effort to criticize her romance with Chris. “that first question is not a compliment, so I’m not gonna give that the time of day,” Santiago began in response to the fan who asked for clarification on her relationship status with Breezy. “but ya know, there is a new feature that allows you to ‘like’ comments,” Krista continued. “if you go to any of my recent photos, I’ve been liking almost every compliment. if it’s gossip or people in my personal life, i don’t give them the time of day. if you’re gonna follow me, follow me for me and be cool with what I allow you to see, instead of trying to dig deep into my life that I don’t broadcast on social media.” VS. @kristasantiago and KONFUZED COLLAB A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 21, 2016 at 5:08am PST The news comes just one week after Brown’s former longtime girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, also took to Instagram to defend herself after being dragged into Brown and Soulja Boy’s heated beef, albeit being met with a harsh response from Breezy after publicly shaming the duo for igniting a new online feud. [Image by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images] RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR Chris Brown’s Rumored Girlfriend, Cydney Christine, Denies Dissing Karrueche Tran On Instagram Krista Santiago Breaks Silence After Chris Brown Admits To Still Wanting Ex Karrueche Tran: ‘Who Cares?’ Chris Brown And Krista Santiago Dating? ‘Party’ Singer Gifts Diamond Rolex To New Rumored Girlfriend Karrueche Tran’s Manager Slams Chris Brown Over Claims That ‘Chrae‘ Romance Made Ex-Girlfriend Famous “I just…okay..First off this drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense,” Karrueche explained in her Instagram comment after being placed at the center of Chris Brown and Soulja Boy’s feud. “We just brought in a new year and this is what we doing?? Leave the extra’d out, rah rah shi. behind.” The model then continued by noting that the continuous drama between her and Brown isn’t “cool or funny” before calling the situation “draining” and requesting to be further left out of Breezy and Soulja’s feud, thus prompting a scathing response from Chris on the social media site. “NOONE ASKED FOR THIS OPINION!!!” Chris Brown wrote in a post on his personal Instagram account. “IT AINT OVER YOU!! GIRL KEEP THE FAME YOU GOT AND STAY CLASSY! THIS MAN RANDOMLY STARTED THIS, NOW U GASSED!!! PLUGGING WHAT U GOT GOING ON!! HOW DO WE KNOW U AGAIN! AINT NO MORE CHRAE AND ALL THAT S***.” What do you think of Cydney Christine and Krista Santiago’s response to having been dragged into Chris Brown’s feud with Soulja Boy? [Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx