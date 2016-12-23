Chris Brown's 'Welcome To My Life' Documentary Release Date Set For 'Early Next Year,' Will Premiere In Theaters

Chris Brown may be hard at work recording music for his upcoming eighth studio album, but it looks like the “Party” singer has also been busy putting the finishing touches on his highly anticipated documentary film, Welcome to My Life, which is reportedly set for an early 2017 release according to the latest reports. Brown first announced the impending arrival of his Welcome to My Life documentary in April, revealing to fans via social media that the project would provide an inside look into his passion for creating music, the nature of his headline-making relationships, as well as the impact that his 2009 assault on then-girlfriend Rihanna has impacted his role in the public eye. While the news of Chris Brown’s decision to address the topic of Rihanna in his new film has since sparked debate between fans and the media, there’s no doubt that Brown’s fans are more than eager to get their hands on the “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer’s latest project. [Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images] While Chris has remained tight-lipped regarding any details concerning the controversial documentary, the singer recently opened up about what fans can expect from the impending project during an interview with Women’s Wear Daily, where he also discussed the growing success of his clothing label, Black Pyramid, as well as his plans to release new music in the coming year. Chris Brown – Welcome to My Life – Trailer from Riveting Entertainment on Vimeo. Speaking on his decision to collaborate with Riveting Entertainment in order to create the autobiographical documentary, Chris Brown admits that the film aims to inspire fans to “prosper, grow, [and] get to understand [themselves] more” despite their insecurities. “As humans, we limit ourselves by insecurities whether it be the insecurities that our parents put on us because of their protective fears,” Chris Brown began of the vision behind his Welcome to My Life documentary. “They don’t want us to make the same mistakes that they did, or peer pressure from kids in college and school that you have to want to be accepted. Everyone is looking for acceptance or love—everybody. It’s on us as people to see past the blemish that people might on other people whether they’re overweight, pretentious, cocky, arrogant, racist—whatever it is—all of that stems from fear.” Brown continued, “Everybody wants to be loved and accepted. My goal is to transcend that and show people, ‘They may break you down, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop.’” RELATED REPORTS BY THE INQUISITR Chris Brown ‘Welcome To My Life’ Documentary Update: Riveting Entertainment Says Release Info Is ‘Coming Very Soon’ Chris Brown ‘Welcome To My Life’ Documentary ‘Being Finalized,’ Release Date Info Coming Soon Chris Brown Documentary Update: ‘Attack The Block’ Singer Issues ‘Movie Alert’ For ‘Welcome To My Life’ Doc While the “Kriss Kross” singer didn’t offer an exact release date for his Welcome to My Life documentary, Brown did reveal that the Andrew Sandler-directed film will debut “early next year” in approximately 300 theaters. Similarly, while Brown garnered backlash for his decision to address his assault on Rihanna in the documentary flick, Chris suggests that he remains solely focused on moving forward from the incident. [Image by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images] “I think the Rihanna situation happened 10 years ago so you guys are stuck in the past,” Breezy admits. “I can easily call Flash from Justice League and he probably can take y’all back through time and you can figure that out. For me, I’m only about moving forward.” Brown further reveals, “The trivial things aside, you get to a certain age if you don’t start to mature and grow from everything, then you’re only going to be in the same cycle continuously…I know the rationale and inspiration I’m trying to set for the younger kids coming up, the next young guy or the next young female. It’s a point of actually understanding the artist and understanding the intelligence instead of getting an interview on TV and somebody fighting a question thinking you’re going to be triggered.” @blackpyramidofficial A photo posted by 1 YOU ❤️ 2 HATE (@chrisbrownofficial) on Dec 7, 2016 at 4:49pm PST In addition to discussing the arrival of his Welcome to My Life documentary and the success of his Black Pyramid clothing label, which is expected to generate $15 million to $20 million in revenue in just 2016 alone, Brown has been gearing up for the release of his eighth studio album, tentatively titled Lost & Found (Heartbreak on a Full Moon), which is rumored to drop sometime in early 2017. Last week, Brown took to Instagram to show off his impressive dance skills while holding his Grammy award before taking to the caption of his video to hint, “Just me and my b**** for now, Ima get more b****** next year!” While Brown hasn’t confirmed a track list for his upcoming album, the singer recently dropped his latest single, “Party,” featuring Usher and Gucci Mane, which is expected to serve as a lead single off of the highly anticipated project. What do you think of an early 2017 release for Chris Brown’s Welcome to My Life documentary? Are you eager to see the film? [Featured Image by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images]

