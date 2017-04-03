Chris Evans Bonds With Sick Children And Gushes Over Ex-Girlfriend Jenny Slate

As Marvel’s Captain America, Chris Evans saves the world on a regular basis, but, as an actor, Evans works to pay it forward on a smaller scale, though his efforts off camera may be more greatly appreciated. Teaming up with a Gifted co-star, Chris recently spent time visiting the patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, brightening the day for chronically and terminally ill children and giving everyone at the hospital something positive and uplifting to remember. If that’s not enough to prove Chris Evans has one of the biggest hearts in Hollywood, the Gifted actor also gushed over his ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate in a way that proves the Gifted star doesn’t have a bitter bone in his body. Gifted Stars Chris Evans and Mckenna Grace Brighten Spirits at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Noah meets Captain America and McKenna Grace ❤ #captainamerica #chrisevans #chla #gifted #mckennagrace A post shared by Alicia Garcia (@alicia_garciaofficial) on Mar 31, 2017 at 12:42pm PDT The two Gifted stars gave up some of their rare free time to spend a day cheering up patients at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and, as Entertainment Weekly shared, the Friday visit helped the hospital cap off a successful, month long fundraiser. Nearly 100 companies joined the Make March Matter fundraising event, enticing their own customers to give to the charity, but the thrill of meeting the Gifted stars was perhaps more of an incentive than anything the Make March Matter corporate partners might have offered. Chris and Mckenna didn’t come empty handed. Staff and patients were treated to an advanced screening of Gifted, presented and introduced by Evans, while Ms. Grace handed out homemade bracelets to the patients. Gifted stars Chris Evans as Frank, a single uncle trying to raise his sister’s talented daughter, Mary (Grace), upon her death. Complicating matters, a custody battle threatens to tear Frank and Mary apart. The families of the children have already begun sharing their gratitude toward Evans and Grace in tweets. “[Chris Evans] thank you for visiting my daughter at #CHLA yesterday,” tweeted Reza Khorramian, a mother of one of the patients. “Noah meets Captain America and McKenna Grace,” Alicia Garcia captioned an Instagram post. Chris Evans Gushed Over Ex-Girlfriend and Gifted Co-Star Jenny Slate Jenny Slate and Chris Evans may be apart, but that hasn’t kept them from raving about each other. [Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images] Fans were shocked by the news that Chris Evans had split from Jenny Slate earlier this year, but, as ABC News shared, the break-up hasn’t resulted in a rift between the two Hollywood talents. In fact, Evans and Slate worked together on Gifted and Chris is still proud to know Jenny on and off camera. He recently spoke about his ex in an interview, but anyone expecting the Gifted stars to dish dirt on each other will have a long wait. “She’s my favorite human,” Evans said of Ms. Slate. “She’s the best.” While Jenny Slate does act and has a long list of credits to prove her worth as an actress and comedian, her first love is writing. Her writing ambitions are still largely unacknowledged, but Chris Evans is her most outspoken fan. “I’ve never ever ever met someone in my life who has a mastery of the English language the way she does,” says Evans in boasting of the Gifted actress’ writing talent. “She’ll give you one sentence and there’s no fat to it. You’re like, ‘You just chose such an unbelievable collection of words that beautifully articulate what you say.’” Jenny has been equally supportive and proud of Evans in previous interviews. The Gifted actress says her ex-boyfriend is a very kind man, almost to a fault. Slate says watching how kind and compassionate Chris is can at times be heartbreaking. “I don’t mind talking about him at all,” added Jenny Slate. “He’s a lovely person.” Gifted, starring Chris Evans, Mckenna Grace, and Jenny Slate, will premiere in theaters on April 7. [Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]