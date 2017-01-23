‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Star Savannah Chrisley Shuts Down Bullies Following Serious Auto Accident, Insists She Wasn’t Texting Prior To The Wreck

Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley was in a serious – and terrifying – car accident a week ago. Unfortunately, the Chrisley Knows Best star was not greeted with the compassion, love, and support she likely expected from her fans. Instead, Savannah Chrisley was attacked and ridiculed by internet bullies who claimed she must have been texting while driving and that she wouldn’t have been so seriously injured if she had been wearing her seat belt. Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley [Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images] Is there any truth to these bold claims people were making about Savannah Chrisley’s accident? More importantly, how does she feel about the claims being made about her serious wreck? During an exclusive interview with People, Savannah Chrisley shut down the claims internet bullies were making regarding her car accident and how it must have happened. As People previously reported, the Chrisley Knows Best star was recovering from broken a vertebra and pain all over her body after the serious car wreck. A few days after the auto accident, Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to update her fans on how she was doing. She described the first few days following the wreck as “some of the toughest days.” I can truly say that I now FULLY understand the meaning of this quote…the past couple of days have been some of the toughest days for me. And I truly think that God has made them so difficult because I began straying away from Him and His word…I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn’t help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been. But what I do remember is going in and out of consciousness screaming for help and cars just continued to pass. It felt like I had been laying there for at least twenty minutes begging for help. And then a man stopped and ran over to me and got the police my way…so thank you to the amazing man that stopped and helped me as everyone else was passing. I have no idea who you are but thank you…I could never repay you for your act of kindness. Also…to all of you hurtful people that are saying that I deserved it and got what was coming for me…you need Jesus and I’ll help by praying for you. And to all of those who are being supportive…I thank you very much. It means the world. The next month or so I will be recovering from a broken vertebrae which has caused numbness in my hands and fingers and pain all throughout my neck, back, and shoulders. While recovering physically I’m going to take time to recover spiritually and mentally as well. I want to be the best version of myself possible and that will happen. We all make mistakes…all that matters is how we learn and grow from them. I truly believe that God has used this situation to open my eyes to what is truly important in life and to put my focus back on Him in order to live the right life and be unbelievably happy. So right now I just want to say thank you again…love you all ❤️ -SFC- A photo posted by Savannah Faith Chrisley (@savannahchrisley) on Jan 17, 2017 at 5:40pm PST Savannah went on to share a quote from Steven Furtick, claiming that experiencing the accident and healing from it has allowed her to fully understand the meaning of the quote. Savannah revealed the accident was the result of a floor mat getting stuck under the pedal. She claimed to have looked down quickly to remove the mat. “I got in a car accident early Monday morning because my floor mat had gotten stuck behind my pedals so I looked down for a brief second to try and get it out of the way and then I realized that I was headed straight towards the guardrails….I tried to over correct but it didn’t help. As soon as I hit the guardrail my airbags came out and because of the airbags and seatbelt the injuries weren’t near as bad as they could have been.” Following the auto accident, Chrisley Knows Best star Savannah Chrisley started to receive backlash from a number of internet bullies. Many of the bullies went as far as accusing the star of texting while she was driving. “It’s shocking to me how people can look at a situation and say, ‘Oh, she was texting or she was dong this or that,’ but they have no idea what was going on. They somehow want to blame my parents and say, ‘She deserves it, she had it coming.’” Savannah went on to discuss how much it hurt her and how mad it made her because the internet bullies were attacking her for what they claimed caused the wreck, but none of them were there and couldn’t have possibly known what really happened in the moments before the star crashed her car. For Savannah, this was a terrifying car wreck, and while recovering from it, she was being bullied by complete strangers. “People in the world see what we put on social media and they see the show and think they know everything about us, but they have no idea. People say hurtful things like that; it hurts my dad and mom because the situation could have ended a lot differently. So for them to say negative comments, that’s so uncalled for.” While Savannah Chrisley continues to recover from a broken vertebra, she is not backing away from shutting down anyone who claims she was using her phone before the accident. Chrisley Knows Best Cast [Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images] Savannah Chrisley went on to reveal that she is aware of how lucky she was for having her seatbelt on and not texting during the accident. Truthfully, the accident and the aftermath could have been much worse for the Chrisley Knows Best star. “Now I look back and think, ‘What if I were texting? What if I didn’t have a seatbelt on?’ It could’ve been way worse. I’m just glad I had a seatbelt on.” What do you think about Savannah Chrisley getting attacked by internet trolls following her auto accident? [Featured Image by David Becker/Getty Images]