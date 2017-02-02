Chrissy Teigen Puts Online Troll In Her Place Amid Sexy 'SI' Swimsuit Shoot

Chrissy Teigen is showing a whole lot of skin in her new photo shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The new mom stripped down to a barely-there bikini in the beach shoot, in which she shows off her incredible post-baby body. Most of Teigen’s fans will be pleased with her steamy photos, which she has been posting on her social media accounts. However, not everyone is a fan of Teigen. The model has been faced with online trolls and haters for a few years now. The latest one is a teacher from Florida named Linda Wampler who asked the model if she ever decided to pursue in vitro fertilization. “Did you give it a minute to try naturally or are you avoiding ‘the act?’” she tweeted. “Hi Linda, thanks for asking, you complete witch,” Teigen shot back. “I tried for about 9 years. Anything else, let me know!” Chrissy Teigen opens up about having another child via in vitro fertilization. [Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images] Wampler’s question spawned from a tweet in which Teigen addressed something she said on the red carpet at the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday night, reports the Huffington Post. In a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, Teigen talked about her future family plans with husband John Legend, in which she said she would like to have a boy next. “A little boy is next for sure,” she simply stated. What also sparked the pregnancy rumors is Teigen’s attire on the red carpet, in which she appeared more covered up than usual. Following the speculation as to whether or not Teigen is pregnant with her second child, she later clarified what she made about her comment. “Since this is coming up again, I said our next baby would be a boy because that is the embryo we have left,” she tweeted. “A boy. So. Yeah.” She then added, “And no, I am not pregnant.” And no, I am not pregnant. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 30, 2017 Chrissy Teigen has always been open about her struggles with fertility. Before she welcomed her daughter Luna in April 2016, she spoke out about this issue on an episode of FABLife. Teigen revealed that she would constantly get questions about whether or not she and Legend plan to have children early on in their marriage. “And it’s kind of crazy because I can’t imagine being that nosy to be like, ‘So when are the kids coming?’ Because who knows what somebody’s going through? Who knows if somebody’s struggling to have children?” “We would have had kids fix, six years ago if it had happened, but my gosh, it’s been a process,” Teigen continued. “We’ve seen fertility doctors. And then once you open up about all those things to other people, you start learning that a lot of other people in your life are seeing these people, and they have this shame about it.” Chrissy Teigen single-handedly shuts down pregnancy rumors. [Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images] “So anytime somebody asks me if I’m gonna have kids, I’m like, ‘One day, you’re gonna ask that to the wrong girl who is really struggling, and it’s gonna be really hurtful to them,’” she concluded. Check out Teigen’s response in the video below. The mom surely doesn’t look pregnant in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Photos and video from her photo shoot for the 2017 edition were posted online on Wednesday, Feb. 1 and were taken after she gave birth to her and Legend’s first child. In the photo shoot, Teigen sits on a sandy beach in a bright purple bikini that barely covers her assets. “It’s been awhile since I’ve done anything swimsuit,” the model is heard saying in the video. “I haven’t shot since baby. But of course, you know [editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes. Teigen’s photo shoot is also featured in the Making of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017, which will premiere on DirectTV Now in mid-February, reports E! Online. Teigen has appeared several times in the men’s magazine since 2010. Her most memorable photo shoot was in 2011, in which she posed in only body paint. However, Teigen is more than just a model. She is the host of Spike’s Lip Sync Battle and is the No. 1 New York Times bestselling cooking author who published her Cravings cookbook last year. She’s also known for her outspoken social media posts. [Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TNT]