Ciara Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Calvin Klein Underwear Ad

It’s official, Ciara is showing! The mom-to-be posted a photo to Instagram on Friday while wearing Calvin Klein underwear and overalls. Ciara’s growing baby bump is evident beneath her denim attire as she poses for the ad. She looks radiant as she poses for the photo, which displays her curves and long blonde locks. While her growing belly is covered, fans can get a glimpse as her rounded bump protrudes in the overalls. Loved working with @CalvinKlein on this special project! #mycalvins #ad A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Dec 23, 2016 at 9:15am PST The 31-year-old also posted the photo to Twitter saying she loved working with the brand on this “special project.” “Loved working with @CalvinKlein on this special project! #mycalvins #ad” People covered Ciara’s bump debut, which she also took to SnapChat to share. She danced to Salt-N-Pepa “Push It” as she showed off both her pregnancy and Calvin Kleins. She also took a selfie with the SnapChat dog filter as she showed fans her growing bump. So far, it seems Ciara is enjoying her second pregnancy as she dances and flaunts her figure on social media. People also reported the singer, who is already mom to 2-year-old son Future, said her pregnancy is going well after dealing with morning sickness the first few months. The site interviewed Ciara at the American Music Awards in November, where she opened up about her pregnancy. “I’m feeling great. I’m feeling awesome, actually. Finally getting to a place where I feel almost normal. It was a bit of a ‘I don’t want to throw up, but I don’t feel regular.’ I’m in between. That’s almost worse. You’d rather just throw up and get it done!” Fans seemed to enjoy seeing more of Ciara’s growing baby bump in her Calvin Klein post as they took to Instagram to share their thoughts. Some said the singer is even more beautiful as she shows off her pregnancy glow. “I always thought she was beautiful but now she’s more.” Other fans expressed their desire for Ciara to have a daughter who looks just like her. “I hope you have a pretty little girl just like you!!….” Her Calvin Klein underwear shot is just one of a few photos she’s shared showing her baby bump since she announced the pregnancy two months ago. Ciara took to Instagram to share a loving photo on her birthday telling fans she and husband Russell Wilson are expecting their first child together. On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family.. and I’m excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give… ????????????????????☺️❤️ A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Oct 25, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT Since then, Ciara has posted several shots showcasing her growing belly. She shared a photo of her American Music Awards outfit that highlighted her tiny baby bump in a post on Instagram. Fans enjoyed seeing her barely-there bump as they commented things such as “so happy for you” and “you look beautiful.” Thank You @stephanerolland_paris For Dressing Me and My Bump Tonight ❤️. Truly One Of Favs! #RandM A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Nov 20, 2016 at 9:25pm PST Three weeks ago, Ciara posted a photo during a trip for Wilson’s birthday, but her snowsuit hides any hint of her pregnancy. The couple also spent a date night playing Black Jack this week according to a social media post by Russell. However, only Ciara’s voice can be heard in the background as the camera focuses on the table. CBS Sports covered the Wilson’s night out saying they were probably gambling for charity knowing their giving nature. Indeed, it seems Ciara is having a fun, healthy pregnancy as she takes to social media to share updates with her fans. She posted a snapshot from her appearance in Love magazine’s advent calendar as well, but it’s speculated it was filmed either before she was pregnant or before she was showing as no baby bump is evident in the video. While photos of her growing bump are few, fans don’t seem to mind as they continue to show support for the singer. [Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]

