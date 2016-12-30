Coco Austin And Baby Chanel Nicole Wear Matching Yoga Outfits As They Stretch Together

Coco Austin just can’t quit with the adorable snapshots of her 1-year-old daughter Chanel Nicole. The mother-daughter duo posted photos to Instagram on Friday while wearing matching yoga outfits. The 37-year-old mother stretches as baby Chanel lounges on her back with a big smile on her face. Coco said Chanel is still learning the exercises, but for now, the baby just thinks it’s funny and plays “jungle gym” on her mom. “Teaching @babychanelnicole how to stretch..She thinks its funny & just plays jungle gym on me during our session #yogababy Matching yoga outfits by @fedeswimwear” Both mom and baby wear teal-colored yoga pants with a matching bra top and bow in the adorable photos. Teaching @babychanelnicole how to stretch..She thinks its funny & just plays jungle gym on me during our session #yogababy Matching yoga outfits by @fedeswimwear A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:25pm PST The cutest photo came just this afternoon as Coco continues to show baby Chanel Nicole the ropes. The blonde momma helps the little girl stretch her legs out as she leans forward as if mimicking Coco. Austin said she wants to keep Chanel limber as she grows up, just as she was when she was a child. She credits stretching with the fact she’s had no sports-related injuries despite being an active “tomboy” as a kid. “Its funny how she mimics me..I’m gonna try to keep her as limber as me..I was a tomboy when I was younger & and I’ve had no sports injuries to date & I give a lot of credit to stretching #yogababy” Its funny how she mimics me..I’m gonna try to keep her as limber as me ..I was a tomboy when I was younger & and I’ve had no sports injuries to date & I give a lot of credit to stretching #yogababy A photo posted by Coco (@coco) on Dec 30, 2016 at 12:40pm PST Coco also posted several yoga photos to Chanel’s Instagram, which she and and husband Ice T control. The first image shows little Chanel standing by Coco as they gear up for what seems to be a routine stretching session. The baby girl is all smiles as she matches her mom for their yoga time. “So excited for mama and mines regular stretching session.. Its fun! Of course we got to have matching yoga outfits too!” Austin continues to document the workout time as more photos are posted to Chanel’s account. One shows the duo getting into their first position as Chanel sits atop her mom and Coco’s Bulldog Max lounges nearby. Austin shows off her extreme flexibility as she does a split and puts her chest all the way to the floor. Of course, baby Chanel Nicole is once again using her mom as a chair as she perches on her back. OK …I think I nailed it!! Yeah!! A photo posted by ChanelNicole (@babychanelnicole) on Dec 30, 2016 at 1:00pm PST Chanel’s last post is her actually do the stretch herself as she smiles for the camera. The little girl seems happy to be spending quality time with her mom as they work on their fitness. “2nd pose… Working on my front splits… I got this!” Fans also loved seeing the pair in their matching yoga looks as they stretched out. They took to commenting on the Instagram photos as they told Coco how sweet it was. “She is delightful and so cute! Love your matching suits!” Some Instagram users even told Austin she seems like such a great mom as she always has patience with her young daughter. “Such a good mom @coco i know we can only see what u show us but it literally seems like u never get frusterated (sic) or exasperated. I aspire to achieve ur patience level and absolute love for life as a mom” Of course, this isn’t the only time Coco and Chanel wore matching outfits. Last week, Austin posted a photo of them wearing matching Chanel looks (the brand) in a post that receieved over 20,000 likes. Little Chanel Nicole has over 415,000 followers on her Instagram account alone as fans love seeing the baby dress up like mommy. Chanel celebrated her first birthday this month, a little later than her actual November 28 birth date. People covered the event, calling Chanel a “little angel.” “Coco Austin and Ice T’s little angel Chanel Nicole is celebrating turning the big 1!” People also included photos from the event, which show Chanel and Coco wearing similar party dresses to the dinner held at Sugar Factory. The article calls Chanel “stylish” as she constantly matches her fashion-forward mom. “The party was full of love from friends and family, while of course ensuring the stylish tot had all her favorite things surrounding her.” Coco’s latest Instagram photos prove she isn’t done wearing matching looks with her little girl. [Featured Image by Rob Kim/Getty Images]

