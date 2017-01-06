Conor McGregor Has Landed On His Next Challenge After Conquering The UFC, Acting In A Series Of Comedic Shorts

Conor McGregor conquered the world of mixed martial arts, and now he’s on to the next challenge — acting. The UFC champion is serving as the “13th Jockey” for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational, billed as the world’s richest thoroughbred horse race. McGregor hit the stables, trained with some of the world’s best jockeys, and even bonded with some horses. For those wondering how the 5-foot-9, 154-pound fighter was able to ride alongside jockeys much smaller, there’s a hitch — it’s all for a movie. Conor McGregor is starring in four comedic shorts, which are being released through the Pegasus World Cup Invitational social media channels building up to the January 28 race. The last episode will air the day of the race at 4:30 p.m. ET. [Image by Kelly Serfoss/Serfoss Productions] The movies star Saturday Night Live alum Jon Lovitz as McGregor’s trainer. The first one, called “Announcement,” was released on Wednesday and showed McGregor announcing his intention to win the The Pegasus World Cup Invitational. The second movie, released January 11, is called “Training Day” and shows Lovitz pushing McGregor to adopt what producers described as a “a new and unusual training regimen.” The next week is “Smart Outfit,” which shows McGregor picking out his racing attire. In the finale, titled “The Race,” he finally hits the track for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Race Day. [Image by Kelly Serfoss/Serfoss Productions] After conquering the MMA world, it appears that the sky is the limit for Conor McGregor. At UFC 205 he became the first fighter to hold titles in multiple weight classes at the same time, and seems to have a few options for where to go next, ESPN noted. “McGregor announced he will take some time off after a hectic 2016 for the birth of his first child, and he isn’t expected back in the Octagon until at least May, per UFC president Dana White. At the same time, talks about a superfight in boxing with retired champion Floyd Mayweather just won’t seem to go away. “But what about a third option — the idea of McGregor entering the scripted world of pro wrestling during his upcoming hiatus from mixed martial arts, which coincides conveniently with WWE’s WrestleMania 33 card on April 2 in Orlando, Florida?” McGregor’s agent, Audie Attar, said the UFC’s biggest star could be persuaded to take up wrestling — if the price is right. “I think it’s all about business, man,” Attar said. “If [WWE] is going to come with an offer, we are willing to entertain it. We are here. Have their people call his people — which is me. We can have a conversation.” There are some others calling on McGregor to take a chance at the WWE. Paul Heyman, who is the mouthpiece for former UFC champion and WWE superstar Brock Lesnar, believes McGregor would be a huge draw, Fox Sports reported. “It’d be great if he was. He’s a main line box office attraction. He’s a headline news grabber. I think it’d be great for WWE and I think it would be even better for Conor McGregor,” Heyman said said in an interview on the WWE Network. McGregor certainly wouldn’t be the first to move from real fighting to the theatrics of the WWE. Fellow UFC star Ronda Rousey has made an appearance in the WWE, and Brock Lesnar proved that he is comfortable in both worlds. McGregor is arguably a bigger name at this time than either of them, as well. Another potential sign that he could fit in with WWE — the good reviews for his first acting gig. The first short film for the Pegasus World Cup Invitational is already earning plenty of praise for Conor McGregor. [Featured Image by Kelly Serfoss/Serfoss Productions]

