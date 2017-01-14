Conor McGregor Might Be Fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr., But First He's Focused On Acting

Conor McGregor could soon be meeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the ring, but first he’s going to try his hand at acting. The UFC Champion just appeared in his second of four episodes of a comedic short leading up to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational. In the series, titled 13th Jockey, McGregor appears opposite comedian Jon Lovitz as an unlikely entrant in the high-stakes horse race. In the second installment, McGregor was pushed by Lovitz, his trainer, to install a new regiment that would prepare him to be a jockey. Lovitz splits his time with training and entering the race’s Pegasus World Cup Invitational’s Win-Win Contest, causing a bit of friction with McGregor and getting a bit of marketing in for the race that’s producing the series. Another installment of the movie will come out next week, and the final one will be released on Saturday, January 28 — the day of the race at The Stronach Group’s Gulfstream Park in South Florida. McGregor’s part in the comedic series has gotten some good reviews, and could signal a new avenue for the UFC Champion. Conor has already gotten interest from the WWE, ESPN noted. “McGregor announced he will take some time off after a hectic 2016 for the birth of his first child, and he isn’t expected back in the Octagon until at least May, per UFC president Dana White. At the same time, talks about a superfight in boxing with retired champion Floyd Mayweather just won’t seem to go away. “But what about a third option — the idea of McGregor entering the scripted world of pro wrestling during his upcoming hiatus from mixed martial arts, which coincides conveniently with WWE’s WrestleMania 33 card on April 2 in Orlando, Florida?”

