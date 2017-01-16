Cynthia Bailey Dishes On Kenya Moore’s Relationship: ‘It Was Very Concerning’

Cynthia Bailey is dealing with quite the drama on this season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as she has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Peter Thomas. The two started growing apart when Cynthia’s husband started opening clubs in North Carolina and barely spent any time in Atlanta, Georgia. The two grew apart, as they put their businesses first and when a scandalous Instagram video surfaced of Peter getting a little too close to another woman, Cynthia Bailey started questioning how much she could trust her husband. But the drama didn’t end after Cynthia filed for divorce, as her friend Kenya Moore needed a shoulder to cry on and some valuable advice from a friend. According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now sharing her thoughts about the drama between Kenya and Matt Jordan. And she was shocked that things took such a dark turn, as she really thought that they could be together forever. At least Cynthia had hoped that this relationship would work out for Kenya, who had seemed so happy with him just months prior. But the events in Charlotte made her worried for her friend. “It was very concerning. He was very upset, and Kenya was upset. I was just really concerned about what an unhealthy turn the whole relationship has taken,” Cynthia Bailey explains to The Daily Dish about Kenya’s relationship with Matt, adding, “I was just glad I was there to support her, because she was very, very upset.” Eek! Kenya Moore says she knows which guy “peed on” Porsha Williams in this exclusive #RHOA sneak peek: https://t.co/gXmmQ21kwD pic.twitter.com/oFVP1iPEC1 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 16, 2017 Of course, Cynthia Bailey is referring to the drama that went down outside of Peter Thomas’ nightclub on last week’s episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that things were scary in real life, as she had no idea what Jordan could do. “It’s crazy, because I like Matt. I’ve always rooted for Matt,” Bailey tells The Daily Dish, according to Bravo, about her first impressions of Jordan, sharing that she really wanted Kenya and Matt to work things out, adding, “But it got to a point where I couldn’t even root for him anymore because I just felt like it took such an unhealthy turn for both of them, not just for Kenya, for both of them.” In last week’s blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey revealed that she was shocked and surprised that Matt would threaten Kenya considering they had been dating for over a year, according to Bravo. And the text messages she received about not calling the cops were troubling to her. “I was very concerned. I personally don’t do well with threats. The texts were very aggressive, and they worried me. I was genuinely concerned for Kenya and her safety,” Cynthia Bailey explains in her Bravo blog from last week, sharing that she was genuinely concerned about her friend’s well-being, which is why she told Peter Thomas about what had happened. Even though they are going through a divorce, it is admirable that they can put that on the back burner to be there for their friend. #RHOA Kenya Moore’s Troubled Ex Matt Makes Harmful Threats Amid Volatile Argument Over Peter’s Party [VIDEO] https://t.co/acJlj9qWx2 pic.twitter.com/JdzC8MbkTF — All About The Tea (@AllAboutTheTea_) January 8, 2017 “Peter and I are going through a divorce and are no longer a couple. So I wasn’t that surprised that he didn’t invite me to his Club One opening. I was just a little surprised that he invited everyone else except me,” Cynthia Bailey explains to Bravo about her divorce, according to her Bravo blog from last week, adding, “It was a little awkward seeing Peter at first, because I hadn’t seen him in several months. The fact that I wasn’t invited made it worse. He had no idea that I was coming.” What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s comments about Kenya and Matt? [Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Sharknado]

