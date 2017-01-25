Cynthia Bailey Lake House: Why ‘RHOA’ Splurged On Post-Divorce Lake House

Cynthia Bailey had contemplated a divorce for several months before she decided to push forward with the paperwork. After Cynthia watched an Instagram video of her husband getting a little too close with another woman at one of his clubs last year, she started questioning whether her marriage was indeed right for her. She decided to focus on something else, and she dove deep into her business. And after Cynthia and Peter Thomas started living in separate cities, it made sense to file for legal separation. But Bailey shocked her estranged husband when she pushed through with divorce papers, as they hadn’t talked about it in private. According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now revealing she felt that it was right to file for divorce, sell the marital home and start over in a brand new home. After filing for divorce, Bailey talked to her estranged husband about selling the marital home. While they both agreed it was for the best, Peter later revealed that he never asked her to sell the home if she wanted to move in with another man. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey shared her struggles in closing on her new dream home, which is a million-dollar lakefront home. It is located outside of the city and it sounds like she’s really enjoying her time away from the big city, where she works with her modeling agency. RHOA Cynthia Bailey Purchased New Million Dollar Home https://t.co/4fgKIDjaX9 pic.twitter.com/ggaKzpuhYm — TractHer TrailHer (@TrctHerTrailHer) December 7, 2016 “Yes! I have officially moved into Lake Bailey, and I love it. It is so beautiful, peaceful, and tranquil. I feel like I am on vacation every day in my own home. Lake Bailey was my gift from me to me. I am so grateful to God for blessing me with this house,” Cynthia Bailey reveals in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that the home was indeed a gift to herself and it has encouraged her to stay positive after her divorce from Thomas. No word on whether Peter has been by to visit her brand new lake home. While they are cordial with one another, it sounds like it may be awkward for them to see one another. Bailey showed up to Peter’s club opening in Charlotte a few episodes ago, and she revealed that it was awkward because she hadn’t been invited, and she hadn’t planned what she would do if he was there with a new girlfriend. But at least Cynthia Bailey has a support system in Kandi Burruss, who allowed her to stay over at her home while she waited for her home to close. While Burruss may not have been happy with the guest at first, it sounds like they bonded during their time together. Cynthia Bailey Family: Why Is Peter Thomas’ Daughter Is Getting Criticism After Birthing T… https://t.co/9i5AG7ZVB0 pic.twitter.com/JnbXjiBHxS — Celebrity News (@UpdatedCeleb) January 12, 2017 “I had a really fun time staying with Kandi. Although she didn’t seem that happy to see me when me (and my Fruit Loops) first I arrived at her house, we ended up having the best time. We spent hours laughing, talking, and watching movies. For the record, I am a wonderful house guest. I am very low maintenance, and I bring everything that I could possibly need. Febreeze included! She loved having me, and was an awesome host. We definitely bonded, and I’m sure she is counting the days for me to come back to visit,” Cynthia Bailey explains about her time at Kandi’s home, revealing she stayed there a few nights as she wanted to her home to close, according to Bravo. What do you think of Cynthia Bailey buying the lake house for herself as a gift? Do you think it was a wise move to help her get over her divorce? [Featured Image by Ben Rose/Getty Images for Birchbox]