Cynthia Bailey On Matt Jordan Confrontation: ‘I Feel Like I Did My Best’

Cynthia Bailey had become close with Kenya Moore over the past year while filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta and while the show was on a hiatus. It’s no secret that both ladies had gone through some relationship troubles over the past year. While Bailey filed for divorce and decided to sell the marital home in Atlanta to buy her own lake house, her co-star had to deal with an abusive boyfriend, who kept ruining her property. Matt Jordan never put his hands on Moore, but she would often come home to damaged property, and one time he had actually broken her car window and broken a glass door. He had trespassed onto her property without her being home or having granted permission. According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now revealing that she wanted to sit down with Matt because she wanted to hear what he had to say. While Bailey and Jordan are not exactly best friends, Cynthia does respect him enough to listen to his side of the story. Thanks to my ❤️@shedelle_holmes for my @ellextensions custom wig! Will be rocking it all #… https://t.co/EYIcooT3wN pic.twitter.com/MraU74dMyW — Cynthia Bailey (@CynthiaBailey10) February 2, 2017 “I thought that my conversation with Matt went really well. My only goal when I offered to sit down with Matt was to try to get some clarity on the issues between him and Kenya. I was not there to attack or argue with him. I already assumed that he would be a little bit on the defensive since I was coming to see him on Kenya’s behalf, and I wanted to hear him out and be fair,” Cynthia Bailey explained in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, revealing that she wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt. Bailey was shocked and surprised to learn that Matt had called Moore, telling her not to contact the police over his text messages. That was the same night that Matt hit a driver in the face after trying to get into contact with her outside of Peter Thomas’ night club. Before sitting down with Matt, Cynthia Bailey decided to talk to Moore about her plans. So she was surprised when she wanted to update Kenya about what she had learned and then Moore just walking away. “Yes, I was surprised by Kenya’s reaction regarding my conversation with Matt, because I actually thought it was positive and productive. I had her back 100% and was disappointed that she thought otherwise. I will always defend my friend if I think that she is right, and I will always tell her if I think otherwise. At the end of the day, I feel like I did my best, and that’s all I can do, and I’m good with that. I love Kenya, and will do anything for her. In her heart, I think she knows that,” Cynthia Bailey explained in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Having a great time at my @saks event in Houston. Thanks @shopvanity713 for my cute look????

… https://t.co/HIPUNf9bNY pic.twitter.com/bIh3fFBinw — Cynthia Bailey (@CynthiaBailey10) February 3, 2017 Of course, Moore thinks she has done nothing wrong in her relationship with Jordan, even though he claims she has provoked him throughout the time they dated. And he’s clearly frustrated with how things are going, since he’s acting out and damaging her private property. But Kenya may have hoped that Cynthia Bailey would take her side and call him downright crazy rather than give him the benefit of the doubt. What do you think of Cynthia Bailey’s decision to speak to Jordan on behalf of Kenya? Do you think Cynthia got to the bottom of their drama or do you think she was wrong to just walk away from her friend, who had made an effort to help him understand their relationship? [Featured Image by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for National Basketball Players Association]