Cynthia Bailey Opens Up About Life After Divorce: ‘I Am Excited For A New Beginning’

Cynthia Bailey announced earlier this year that she was divorcing her husband, Peter Thomas, after several years of marriage. Peter had been under the impression that they were legally separated and would be spending some time apart while they worked on their issues. He had no plans of divorcing Bailey, so when she filed the papers and surprised him with her decision, he was shocked. On The Real Housewives of Atlanta, viewers are following her journey to become a single woman again and she recently took viewers on a house-shopping trip. On Sunday’s episode, she learned that she had purchased the lakefront home, which is located outside of the city. According to a new Bravo report, Cynthia Bailey is now revealing that she was excited about starting over with her daughter Noelle. Of course, Cynthia’s Atlanta home that she shared with Peter was sold rather quickly for close to the asking price, so Bailey could quickly move into her new home. And she’s been living there for the past couple of months. It sounds like both Cynthia and her daughter Noelle are excited about living on the lake-front property. “Noelle and I were super excited to get the news about my offer being accepted for the lake house. Although I will miss my old house and all the beautiful memories that it holds, I am excited for a new beginning in my new lake home,” Cynthia Bailey explains in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Atlanta, sharing that she was excited that the offer was accepted on the home and that she would need to put her marital home on the market and get it sold immediately. Cynthia Bailey’s Ex, Peter Thomas, Responds To Criticism He Told Her To Sell Marital Home https://t.co/PMMuMkGJYZ pic.twitter.com/CXZxVDRK3Z — WWE_News (@_WWE__News_) December 5, 2016 After her divorce, Cynthia has been spending more time with her friends, including the ladies on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Bailey has been a great friend to Kenya Moore, who has been dealing with her relationship falling apart. While Bailey herself is dealing with a failing marriage, they are cordial about their marriage ending. Kenya, on the other hand, is completely shocked that Matt Jordan would act violently and Cynthia Bailey has revealed that she was shocked to hear that her friend was going through such horrible things behind closed doors. But on a happier note, Cynthia has also been a friend and support system for Sheree Whitfield, who wants her son Kairo to enter the modeling world. Perhaps she wants him to stay active and busy rather than get into more trouble. He was recently pulled over for driving with an expired tag, but was thrown in jail for driving under the influence. While Sheree and Bob Whitfield sat their son to talk about the dangers of driving under the influence, it was Sheree who got in contact with Cynthia Bailey to explore his modeling potential. Cynthia Bailey Knows How to Fend Off the Haters When It Comes to Her Daughter’s Modeling… https://t.co/WBoWNDAFuA pic.twitter.com/J0pWPeaw9e — Bravotv (@Bravotv) December 5, 2016 “I absolutely think that Kairo has modeling potential. I was happy to meet up with Sheree and her son to answer any questions that they had about the fashion industry. I wish Kairo nothing but success. They have my love and support,” Cynthia Bailey explains in her Bravo blog, adding, “Sheree is a good “momager.” She knew to come to me for questions and advice about the modeling and fashion industry.” Whitfield was open to get her son involved in modeling, but she wasn’t exactly thrilled to hear about the changes Cynthia would have made. As she pointed out, Kairo is very tall, which could limit him in some ways. But Whitfield chose to ignore Cynthia’s advice, saying that her son could do whatever he puts his mind to. What do you think of Cynthia Bailey being a support system for her friends, as she’s going through her divorce? Do you think she can help Sheree’s son in the modeling world? [Featured Image by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Sharknado]

