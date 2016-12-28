Cynthia Bailey's Ex Peter Thomas: Phaedra Parks Cheated On Apollo Nida And Knew Of His Crimes

Mama Joyce, the mother of Phaedra Parks’ co-star and former friend Kandi Burruss, isn’t the only one on The Real Housewives of Atlanta who believes Phaedra is a liar. In a recent interview with radio station Power 98 FM, Cynthia Bailey’s ex, Peter Thomas, lashed out at Phaedra, going so far as calling her a liar. What is Phaedra lying about? According to Peter, who is friends with Phaedra’s ex, the currently incarcerated Apollo Nida, Phaedra isn’t as innocent as she makes herself out to be when it comes to Apollo’s crimes. Peter also claimed that Phaedra wasn’t faithful to Apollo during their marriage, maintaining that there was a “Mr. Chocolate” Phaedra was seeing behind Apollo’s back. Peter said that there are two sides of Phaedra, with the “freak” side being the one that’s more hidden but which comes out time to time on the show. “She’s a liar! There’s two Phaedra Parks… y’all don’t even get it … She talk about the prayer cloths and then she talk about sucking, you know what I’m saying…She talk about the prayer cloths and child of God and all of that stuff but at the same she’s the wildest freak on the show. Everybody sees her display that on the show.” According to Peter, part of Phaedra’s “freak” side included cheating on Apollo with a “Mr. Chocolate.” On a previous season, season 7, Apollo accused Phaedra of going behind his back with a man from Africa with the nickname “Mr. Chocolate.” Apollo was shown showing Peter texts that Phaedra supposedly exchanged with this “Mr. Chocolate.” During his radio interview, Peter maintained that the texts that Apollo showed him weren’t fake and that Apollo was very upset when he found out about the affair. “[Apollo] didn’t doctor those documents he showed me two seasons ago about the African dude, Chocolate, or whatever. He screenshot that on her phone, and he was very distraught about it.” Keeping it ????HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO ALL, PLEASE DRIVE SAFE. @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt A photo posted by peterthomasrhoa (@peterthomasrhoa) on Dec 24, 2016 at 8:33pm PST Phaedra publicly maintained that there was no “Mr. Chocolate” and that she was a faithful wife to Apollo. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, after the episode containing Apollo’s cheating accusation aired, Phaedra pointedly posted a photo of herself with a female friend with the nickname “White Chocolate.” Former co-star NeNe Leakes, during her subsequent Watch What Happens Live appearance, supported Phaedra’s innocence, pointing out that Phaedra has a good female friend who goes by the nickname “White Chocolate.” ‘RHOA': Did Phaedra Parks Cheat On Apollo Nida With Mr. Chocolate? — Interview http://t.co/1a6z6Ynk6l @Wiizl_World pic.twitter.com/bV285AeCll — Wiizl.com (@Wiizl_World) October 16, 2014 Later on in season 7, Apollo, on his way to begin his 8-year prison sentence, dropped by the marital home unexpectedly and angrily confronted Phaedra just as she was having the locks changed. He again accused her of cheating on him and of fooling everyone. The “Chocolate” claim resurfaced on the current season The Real Housewives of Atlanta when Kandi Burruss, as seen on the last episode, accused Phaedra, to her face, of talking to other people even before Apollo reported to prison and eagerly anticipating his imprisonment. “We both know, you was counting down the days until he went away anyways…I’m making it light cause you made it light to me…You was already talking to other people before your husband even went to jail. When we would talk, you be like, you was already planning to marry somebody else by the new year. So really, it was a stress off your back at the time. That was the way you were putting it to me. In her confessional interview, Kandi outright referenced “Chocolate.” “Now I know my name is Kandi but it ain’t chocolate okay and you know you had chocolate melted in your mouth and not in your hands honey!” While Peter Thomas believes that Phaedra Parks cheated on Apollo Nida, he doesn’t believe that Apollo cheated on her when he was still a free man. “Nobody knew about any infidelity with Apollo while he was out in the street. Apollo didn’t have no girlfriend behind the cameras saying ‘he was with me while he was with her,’ none of that happened with Apollo … he was doing a lot of stuff, but he wasn’t cheating on his wife.” What about Sherien Almufti, the woman Apollo is now engaged to? As the Inquisitr reported, Sherien said in an interview earlier in the month that she and Apollo were just friends before he began his prison sentence. Sherien, who also revealed that she was the one who drove Apollo to prison, said that the romantic relationship came later, after he began his sentence. After news broke of Apollo’s engagement to Sherien and their engagement photos were made public, Peter shared the news on his Instagram page. My dude is bussing shotts from the voint, WOW!!! ???? making moves @apollonida03 @todd167 @thekenyamoore @sportsoneclt @cluboneclt @iamnikkifree A photo posted by peterthomasrhoa (@peterthomasrhoa) on Dec 11, 2016 at 12:57pm PST Perhaps Sherien herself told Peter some not-so-flattering things about Phaedra? Sherien actually filmed a scene with Peter and Kandi’s husband, Todd Tucker, for the current season of Real Housewives, as evidenced by a clip that surfaced on social media of Peter and Todd escorting Sherien to a filming area set up in Todd and Kandi’s eatery, Old Lady Gang. #Repost @therealhousewivesofatlanta with @repostapp ・・・ A few weeks ago we posted this video that was sent to us by our #RHOA source! A few of you speculated that the woman in the video was #PeterThomas’ girfriend, but it’s actually #ApolloNida’s fiancée! ???? Her name is #SherienAlmufti (@queensherien) and she’s a real estate broker from Philadelphia. This is about to be a MESS! #RHOA A video posted by The Real Housewives of Atlanta (@bravorhoa) on Nov 14, 2016 at 4:38pm PST As the Inquisitr reported, during Cynthia Bailey’s Watch What Happens Live appearance in late November, she said that Apollo’s engagement to Sherien “came up” during filming. Host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen immediately excitedly confirmed that viewers will see “unbelievable” footage regarding Apollo’s new relationship. Echoing Mama Joyce’s comments about Phaedra on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Peter, during his radio interview, also accused Phaedra of playing innocent when it comes to the fraud crimes that Apollo was committing during their marriage. Peter pointed out that there was no way that Phaedra didn’t know that Apollo was doing some funny business since he had all these pricey possessions without a real job. “She knows exactly what Apollo was doing when he was doing it. When he was committing bank fraud and all of those frauds and living up in the house with her and getting that brand new house in Buckhead…She knows what that man was doing when he’s got three, four cars and can’t show you a pay stub. She got to know what he was doing… she’s a lawyer!” Peter Thomas further bashed Phaedra Parks for deserting Apollo Nida. “He’s been in the joint for two years and saw her twice. Once, she went up there because she was forced by the network to bring the kids up there. The second time she went up there was to get him to sign divorce papers.” [Featured Image by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Focus Features]

