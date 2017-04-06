Dakota Johnson Reveals New ‘Fifty Shades’ Scenes With Jamie Dornan, Enjoys Miami Sans Boyfriend And Instagram

Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan have been trying hard to leave their days of Fifty Shades in the past. However, it looks like the fans still have not had enough of their kinky onscreen romance! While Dakota has been throwing all her cares related to her boyfriend to the wind in Miami and Jamie’s been reconnecting with his wife and kids, Universal Pictures released a series of never-before-seen scenes for the public. Despite the critically panned onscreen chemistry between Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan, the hardcore fans of Fifty Shades franchise can’t seem to have enough. With new material coming out next month, it looks like the fans will get what they want. “[F]ans of the erotic Fifty Shades trilogy of films will get to see more of Dakota as Anastasia Steele and Jamie Dornan as Christian Grey, the messed up millionaire with unusual sexual requirements, next month,” reports Daily Mail. Whatever Universal Pictures have in store for Fifty Shades Darker and soon Fifty Shades Freed, it looks like the main stars of the movies are ready to move on. After grueling months of shooting and promoting the new film, Dakota Johnson has thrown her cares to the wind with a trip to Miami. As the weather ripens into spring, she really has been taking advantage of her free time. “The Fifty Shades star has been enjoying a few days of sun, sand and surf in Miami,” reports People Magazine. “The actress, 27, seemed to be practicing safe sun on her trip, sporting a wide-brimmed straw hat and sunglasses along with her red bikini. She also sported a white one-piece and a pale mint-colored bikini during her weekend vacation with friends.” She has not been making a big attempt in hiding from the paparazzi as she let herself enjoy the early summer sun. Dakota Johnson kicks back at the beach in Miami in a red bikini https://t.co/eJbEvHQNfC pic.twitter.com/oOpizcQJOz — People Magazine (@people) April 3, 2017 The past few years has been challenging for the Fifty Shades actress. Last year, she definitively cut ties with her on-and-off-again boyfriend Matthew Hitt, after a last trip to New York. Since then, she also has deleted all the pictures off her Instagram account, leaving just one to keep the domain alive online. Considering how she used to post very personal content on the social media, it seemed as though she was going through something substantial in her life. In fact, the daughter of Melanie Griffith revealed quite a bit about her childhood and her state now in the recent interview with Vogue. She also went into depths about her connection with Jamie Dornan and how she faced her own insecurities to give her best performance. “Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long,” she said. “There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total dick? There’s no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There’s no jewelry to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.” #DakotaJohnson VOGUE MAGAZINE FEBRUARY 2017 GREY 50 SHADES DARKER DAKOTA JOHNSON FASHION BAGS https://t.co/niYB6xKLxi #Fashion #Model pic.twitter.com/SB2K4dAWPz — waneta barbieri (@barbieriqkdwane) March 10, 2017 The fact that Jamie and Dakota spent three-and-a-half months shooting the last two movies of the series attests to their closeness. The Irish actor echoed similar sentiments in a separate interview he did with Heat. “We’ve been through a very unique situation that probably neither of us will ever go through again, that pushed us together and we had to rely on each other 100 per cent,” the Irish actor confessed. “[W]orking on this and Fifty Shades Freed [the third instalment] was so much better in that sense because we had gotten to know each other so well, become best friends, know what to expect of the other, especially when you’re shooting scenes of very close intimacy” Despite the connection they felt, it is a shame that still most critics found their performance lackluster. Fifty Shades Darker garnered a measly 9 percent freshness on Rotten Tomatoes, with one critic saying that it is “so profoundly awful that no one involved with it comes out looking good.” Do you think 2017 will be the year for Dakota Johnson to find a new boyfriend, make better movies, and make an Instagram comeback? Let us know in the comments section below. [Featured Image by Vianney Le Caer/AP Images]