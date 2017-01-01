'Descendants Of The Sun' Stars Song Joong Ki And Song Hye Kyo Big Winners In '2016 KBS Drama Awards'

Descendants Of The Sun power couple Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo dominated the KDrama industry once again as they ended up big winners in the recently concluded 2016 KBS Drama Awards. On December 31, KBS held the 2016 KBS Drama Awards, an annual ceremony intended to honor actors who showcased outstanding performances on its network. The event was attended by today’s biggest Hallyu stars all aiming to bag the coveted Grand Prize popularly known as “Daesang.” Among all the talented artists vying for the Daesang Award, Descendants Of The Sun stars Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo has been a fan favorite. Many predicted that the SongSong couple will be the victor even before the 2016 KBS Drama Awards took place. Sure enough, the lovely pair was hailed as this year’s Daesang winners for their phenomenal performance in the global hit series Descendants Of The Sun. Morning all.. ^^ How’s your first day in 2017?? ???????????????????? . . . . #songsongcouple #songjoongki #songhyekyo #kbsdramaawards2016 #kikyocouple #dispatch #descendantsofthesun #bangbangcouple #swagcouple #KBS연기대상 #kbsdramaawards2016 #redcarpet #songjoongki #songhyekyo #songsongcouple #descendantsofthesun#송중기#송혜교#송송키플#태양의후예#宋仲基 #宋慧乔 #宋宋情侣 #宋宋cp #KBSDaesang #kdrama – #battleshipislandmovie #parkbogum #nitizen #nate A photo posted by @songsong_swag_bangbang_couple on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:38pm PST The 16-episode drama has proven its local and international success breaking viewership records and winning multiple awards in the past. In fact, die-hard fans of Descendants Of The Sun have been keeping their fingers crossed for a sequel to witness Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo’s on-screen chemistry once again. The same captivating chemistry of the pair was showcased during the 2016 KBS Drama Awards night particularly when they accepted the Daesang Award. During her acceptance speech, Song Hye Kyo revealed how much she misses the entire staff of the show. She also admitted that she was not sure of taking the role at first as she feels incapable of portraying the character. Thankfully, she made the right choice and the rest, as they say, is history. The 35-year old actress also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to Song Joong Ki. “But, the only reason why I am able to get this award is because of Song Joong Ki. I wouldn’t be here without him.” [161231] ???? #KBS연기대상 #2016KBSDramaAwards ซงซงตอนขึ้นไปรับรางวัล Best Couple ????????❤️???????? ???? #SongSongcouple_Byview Cr : -Strawberry草莓君- ???????? . . #SongSongCouple #KiKyoCouple #KiKyo #Songjoongki #Joongki #ผักบุ้งไฟแดง #YooSiJin #KangMoYeon #SongHyeKyo #BigBoss #Beauty #DOTS #송중기 #송혜교 #태양의후예 #송송커플 #송송 #유시진 #강모연 #빅버드 #宋仲基 #ソンジュンギ #ซงจุงกิ #blossom #KiAile #DescendantsOfTheSun A photo posted by SONG JOONG KI • 송중기 ◡̈⃝ (@songjoongki_byview) on Dec 31, 2016 at 7:03pm PST Song Joong Ki also voiced out his admiration to Song Hye Kyo particularly during their time in Descendants Of The Sun. The 31-year-old heartthrob has nothing but good words to say to the actress during the 2016 KBS Drama Awards. “Usually, the woman should cry, but we’re reversed. I want to give her all this honor to my lovely partner, Song Hye Kyo.” Aside from the Daesang Award, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo also won the Best Couple Award alongside other popular love teams including Kim Ha Neul and Lee Sang Yoon of On The Way To The Airport, Oh Ji Ho and Heo Jung Eun of Oh My Geum Bi, Cha In Pyo and Ra Mi Ran of Laurel Tree Tailors, Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung of Moonlight Drawn By Clouds, and their Descendant Of The Sun co-stars, Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won. Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo also bagged the Best Asia Couple Award. This is not the first time the infamous SongSong couple and Descendants Of The Sun won major awards. Recently, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo were awarded as the Most Popular Actor and Most Popular Actress at the 52nd Baeksang Art Awards last June. The adorable pair was also hailed as the Best Couple Awardee at the Asia Pacific Actors Network (APAN) Star Awards 2106. The same event also recognized Descendants Of The Sun as the Drama Of The Year recipient. The two also bagged the President’s Award at the Korean Pop Culture And Arts Awards last October. Here’s the complete list of winners in the 2016 KBS Drama Awards as compiled by soompi: Grand Award – Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, Descendants Of The Sun Female Top Excellence Award – Kim Ha Neul, On the Way to the Airport Male Top Excellence Award – Park Shin Yang, Neighborhood Lawyer Jo Deul Ho and Park Bo Gum, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds Female Excellence Award for Mid-length Drama – Kim Yoo Jung, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds Male Excellence Award for Mid-length Drama – Song Il Gook, Jang Young Sil Female Excellence Award for Mini-series – Kim Ji Won, Descendants of the Sun Male Excellence Award for Mini-series – Lee Sang Yoon, On the Way to the Airport Female Excellence Award for Daily Drama – Lee Yoo Ri, Heaven’s Promise and So Yi Hyun, Women’s Secret Male Excellence Award for Daily Drama – Oh Min Seok, Women’s Secret Female Excellence Award for Long-Running Drama – So Yoo Jin, Five Children and Jo Yoon Hee, Laurel Tree Tailors Male Excellence Award for Long-Running Drama – Lee Dong Gun, Laurel Tree Tailor and Ahn Jae Wook, Five Children Best Couple – Kim Ha Neul and Lee Sang Yoon, On the Way to the Airport; Oh Ji Ho and Heo Jung Eun, Oh My Geum Bi; Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, Descendants of the Sun; Cha In Pyo and Ra Mi Ran, Laurel Tree Tailors; Park Bo Gum and Kim Yoo Jung, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds; and Jin Goo and Kim Ji Won, Descendants of the Sun Best New Actress Award – Kim Ji Won, Descendants of the Sun and Lee Se Young, Laurel Tree Tailors Best New Actor Award – Sung Hoon, Five Children and Jinyoung, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds Best Scriptwriter Award – Kim Eun Sook and Kim Won Suk, Descendants of the Sun Netizen Award – Park Bo Gum, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds Best Actress for Short Dramas Award – Kang Ye Won, Baek-hee Has Returned and Jo Yeo Jeong, Babysitter Best Actor for Short Dramas Award – Kim Sung Oh, Baek-hee Has Returned and Lee Dong Hwi, Drama Special – Red Teacher Best Asia Couple Award – Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo, Descendants of the Sun Best Supporting Actress Award – Ra Mi Ran, Laurel Tree Tailors Best Supporting Actor Award – Lee Joon Hyuk, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds Best Young Actor Award – Jung Yoon Suk in Five Children, Jang Young Sil, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds and Heo Jung Eun in Oh My Geum Bi, Neighborhood Lawyer Jo Deul Ho, Moonlight Drawn by Clouds [Featured Image by Ahn Young-Joon/AP Images]

